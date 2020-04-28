14 Ariana Grande Memes That'll Make Your Day So Much Sweetener

Ariana Grande has had so many career-spanning moments that were a whole mood. Between her daring fashion looks, her signature pony-tail, and iconic lyrics, it's no wonder she's one of the most-memed celebs out there. Ariantors love their queen so much, there's always new, viral content about Ari's life hitting the internet. You don't have to scour the internet for long to find a slew of Ariana Grande memes that will have you laughing for days.

Ari has been known to break the internet, and her fans are just as dedicated when it comes to shaking things up online. Whether it's a throwback from her Nickelodeon days on Victorious, or a play on her "Thank U Next" video, Arianators are Twitter experts when it comes to crafting the perfect meme. And Grande has solidified her spot as an internet icon thanks to her fun-loving persona and silly facial expressions.

Whether you're a total stan of the singer or you can just appreciate a quality meme, these Ariana Grande memes are some of the internet's best work.

1. When you're not sure whether to laugh or cry after listening to "Thank U, Next:"

2. When you simply can't find a song worth skipping:

3. When the Grammys totally snubs your queen:

4. When you can't get over how epic Thank U, Next was:

5. When Ari starts singing Victorious songs on tour:

6. When your oversized sweatshirt gets in the way of washing your hands:

7. When you're a totally different person in front of your parents than you are with literally anybody else:

8. When you hear your name in a conversation that you're not a part of:

9. When someone insults you, but you literally can not be bothered:

10. When Ariana Grande releases new music:

11. When you can only fall asleep to the sweet sounds of Sweetener:

12. When someone dares to insult Ariana Grande:

13. When Instagram doesn't notify you that Ariana Grande went live:

14. When you can't get over how beautiful Ariana Grande's music is: