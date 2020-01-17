Ariana Grande isn't here for anyone's fashion critiques. A few of her followers made it clear they are over her signature look on Twitter, and Grande decided to step in to make her stance on her fashion choices very clear. Ariana Grande's tweets defending her style are so honest and real.

On Jan. 15, Grande stumbled upon some of her fans critiquing her style. "She's been wearing the same boots/long shirt Combo for years..... we need the insta baddie," tweeted one fan. "I really don’t want her to look like every other I Can’t Believe It’s Not Kylie," tweeted another. "She could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits luv," wrote another.

Rather than respond with a brutal clapback, Grande defended her ensembles with a series of earnest tweets.

"Thank god i’m a singer then," she wrote. "gimmeee a break. I don’t like having my photo taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time. I never post photos that aren’t on stage but sh*t I promise I have cute ass clothes cuter than this f*ckin candy jacket i-." She then clarified her statement with another tweet, writing, "(not never but u know seldomly)."

The faux fashion police's comments must've stung Grande just a little bit, because she wrote a third tweet to explain her previous comment about dodging the paparazzi. "I avoid them every time unless i’m in new york and can’t. i don’t like having my photo taken," she added.

Fans flocked to both sides of the conversation, but many came to her defense.

"Babe we jus [sic] want THEE BEST FOR YOU PERIOD!!!!!" wrote one fan.

Grande responded with understanding, but also threw some not-so-subtle shade at the TikTok impersonators who wear her signature baggy sweatshirts and thigh-high boots for clout.

"PERIODDDDD. i already know but also i’m never even seen like ever," Grande responded. "i promise i look cute over here in my own world i haven’t even been able to put on a pair of f*ckin boots lately because of the traumatic image i have in my head of these uh .... tik tok 'performers.'"

Sounds like the next time fans see Grande, she might be sans those iconic thigh-high boots.