Body language can reveal quite a bit about the bond and connection in a relationship, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's body language throughout the course of their relationship is no exception. Since they started dating in April 2017, there have been many reports about how well they work together as a couple and as parents, though Jenner and Scott don't live together yet and are reportedly still taking things slow.

Aside from reports, it's also easy to see how happy Jenner and Scott are — both to be together and to become parents — just by watching their birth announcement video, which Jenner shared on Feb. 4th (finally putting all those rumors to rest!). Throughout the video, the couple can be seen preparing for the arrival of their daughter, and being adorably affectionate with each other in the process.

While it seems like Jenner and Scott have been enjoying parenthood, it is worth noting that, as several moms pointed out in a piece in SELF, having a baby can change the dynamics of a relationship. So, since the couple hadn't been out and about together since before Stormi's birth, it was nice to see them go on their first date post-baby this week.

The Couple On Their First Public Post-Baby Date Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images On Wednesday, April 18, the two were spotted sitting court-side at a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. To get some insight into their body language and what it says about their relationship since becoming new parents, I reached out to body language expert and author Traci Brown. According to Brown, while Jenner doesn't seem to be as into the game as Scott does, it's worth noting that they're still sitting quite close, and still seem to be content in each other's company. "I think they’re as happy as they’re gonna get considering he wants to be there and she doesn’t!" Brown tells Elite Daily. "So I’ll say they’re happy enough."

They're Still Going Strong Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Comparing their body language from their most recent outing to this photo of the couple from nearly a year ago on April 25, 2017, everything seems pretty much the same. "I think they’re keeping things consistent through the pictures — no real changes," Brown says. "He’s totally engaged in the game and it’s not her! And she’s not into [the game]." Regardless of Jenner's interest (or lack thereof) in the game, the consistency in their body language seems to back up what a source told E! News back on April 7 — that Jenner and Scott are doing better than ever. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created. The source also elaborated on Scott's role as a father and partner. "He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important," they said.

Their First Appearance Together Since Stormi's Birth kyliejenner on Instagram It's kind of wild to think that it's already been nearly three months since Jenner confirmed her pregnancy by announcing Stormi's birth. Since then, it's been nothing but baby love from Jenner and Scott on social media, with Scott sharing a truly adorable photo of Stormi on his Instagram (and Jenner gifting us with quite a few, of course). A different source told People in February that Scott "can't get enough" of Stormi, adding: It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]. He's working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything.