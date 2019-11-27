Move over, Santa Claus, and watch out, Mariah Carey, because Kylie Jenner is about to make herself the patron saint of the holiday season, and it's all thanks to her massive Kylie Cosmetics' Black Friday sale. Jenner is fairly generous year-round, often holding sales and discounting products on the reg so that her loyal customers can buy more for less, but she's gone above and beyond this Black Friday to ensure the deals are as good as they can get. We stan the queen of liquid lipsticks and holiday discounts!

Full disclosure: I already dropped a ton of coin on this year's Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection and her exclusive holiday range at Ulta, but that doesn't mean I won't be shopping on Black Friday, too. I knew a sale was coming, but I just couldn't resist this year's red and white candy cane-inspired holiday packaging — and hi, did you see the palette? So good; I had no choice but to snag it. That said, Jenner has just announced the brand's Black Friday sale, and you bet your bottom dollar I'll be spending mine on yet another order. From Nov. 28 at 5p.m. PT through Nov. 30 at 11:59p.m. PT, shoppers to the Kylie Cosmetics site can shop 40% off all lips and 30% off face and eyes.

If you're looking for a good winter lip, the Snow Way Bae Matte Lip Kit ($29, Kylie Cosmetics) is a gorgeous, wearable option:

But if you're more into eyes, the new Holiday Collection's Good At Being Naughty Shimmer Eye Glaze ($20, Kylie Cosmetics) is what crimson smoky eye dreams are made of:

I'll definitely be using this opportunity to snatch up the Balmain Kyshadow Palette ($42, Kylie Cosmetics) from Balmain's Paris Fashion Week show!

If you're planning on shopping at Ulta, you can snag some Kylie goods there, too. On Dec. 1, shoppers can get 40% off Kylie Cosmetics's holiday kits, and on Dec. 2, they can enjoy a Cyber Monday discount of 40% off eyeshadow palettes. Plus, shoppers will receive a free lip single if they spend over $30 on Kylie Products.

I'm so into the bronzy shade "Pray For Snow" from the Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow Palette ($44, Ulta):

If you're trying the brand for the first time, though, the Kylie Holiday Try It Kit ($49, Ulta) is a must-buy:

Y'all, Jenner is too good to us. These deals are bomb! Be sure to shop Kylie Cosmetics on the brand's site and at Ulta for access to the most deals.

