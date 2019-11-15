Kylie Cosmetics' 2019 Holiday Collection Features Bold, New Festive Shades

Another holiday season means just one thing: another Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection. The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 15 to unveil the all-new Kylie Cosmetics 2019 Holiday Collection, which will be available at 3pm PST on Tuesday, Nov. 19, exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website, and it did not disappoint.

The drop will feature a range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, and other products that offer up new shades alongside the beloved OG colors. The products will be sold individually, but will also come in two different bundle options. Each product in the new collection comes wrapped in red and white packaging and features a nod to jolly old Saint Nick's signature red-and-white look.

When Jenner began swatching each product during the Instagram reveal, it was clear this collection was designed to create some of her boldest, sparkliest, and most festive makeup looks yet. The first product she showed off — the new lip kit, "Naughty List"— boasts a true red matte lipstick and matching liner. Jenner referred to the new red shade as her "favorite, besides Mary Jo" (the best-selling velvet lippie dedicated to her grandma).

Next came the High Gloss Trio, featuring "Wish Come True," a sheer red shimmer; "Must Be Magic," a sheer gold shimmer; and "Ho Ho Ho," a sheer champagne shimmer. Jenner also added four new makeup brushes, a red liquid eyeliner, and a brand-new illuminizing face primer.

If you can't get enough of the Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipsticks — and who can? — good news is that she's launched six brand new mini liquid lipstick shades in the Holiday 2019 Collection. There's "Snowman Szn," a beige nude matte; "Team Santa," a pink nude matte; "Rosy Cheeks," a dusty rose matte; "Santa's Real," a bright pink matte; "Kylie Klaus," a pink shimmer; and "Keep The Receipt," a pinkish red matte.

And there's more.

Before revealing the star player of collection — the 16-pan eyeshadow palette — Jenner shared clips of two new shimmery eye glazes, two blush highlighter duos, and two lipstick bullets. The bullets include a nude and the aforementioned Mary Jo shade as "Merry Jo," a Christmas-y play on the best-seller, now available for the first time as a bullet and in a matte finish.

"Saved the best for last," Jenner's Story read when revealing the eyeshadow palette, and save the best for last she did. The "Dear Santa" eyeshadow palette features 16 shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The shadows include new hues like "Holiday Szn," a burgundy metallic; "Jolly AF," a maroon shimmer; and "Cali Christmas," a beige nude matte.

Though it's true Kris Jenner works hard, Kylie Jenner's Holiday Collection might just work harder. You can shop the new collection as soon as it drops on Nov. 19 online.