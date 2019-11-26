If you have more holiday parties crammed into the next few weeks than you thought humanly possible, you're not alone — but can your current makeup stash see you through all those festivities? Fortunately, the calendar gods have thought of everything and kindly placed Black Friday at the very start of the holiday season. Maybelline's Black Friday 2019 sale is the perfect way to replenish your makeup collection and save serious dough in the process, plus you can do it all through the ease of Amazon online shopping. Now that you're pre-planning your holiday looks, you might as well kill two birds with one stone and gift everyone on your list a lipstick or eyebrow pencil you know they'd love, too. You're so thoughtful!

This year, Maybelline has partnered with Amazon on a boatload of exclusive beauty deals, so if you weren't planning to leave your couch after a well-deserved post-Thanksgiving food coma, all you've got to do is grab your laptop and hit up Amazon to get the goods. Different deals will run from Nov. 22 thorugh Dec. 6, so you've got plenty of chances to snag some incredible products.

From Nov. 22 thorugh Nov. 29, shoppers can snag 30% off the Superstay Ink Crayons ($5, Amazon), in 17 gorgeous shades:

From Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, shoppers can receive 30% off the iconic Instant Age Rewind Concealer ($7, Amazon), aka your dark circles' worst nightmare:

After that, the Cyber Monday deals start on Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 6, during which time shoppers can get 30% off a ton of Maybelline's best. Products included are the SuperStay Matte Ink, Instant Age Rewind Concealer, Master Precise All Day Liquid Liner, Lash Sensational Mascara, The Falsies False Lash Mascara, and the Unstoppable Eyeliner. Not too shabby, Amazon and Maybelline! You heard it here first — shop now, and impress all your friends with your fab lippies and great holiday glam later.