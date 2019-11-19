With holiday party invites finally starting to roll in, now's the time to start thinking about your go-to festive makeup look. Fortunately, Kylie Cosmetics' Holiday Collection drops today, and it's chock-full of glitzy goodness, with everything from lippies and brushes to a beautiful palette. There's even a radiance-enhancing primer! If you're looking for makeup that helps you shine brighter than the star atop the Christmas tree, Kylie's got you covered.

Jenner has been releasing holiday collections annually since 2016, but if you think she's even come close to running out of ideas, you're wrong. Last year's frosty blue packaging was so different than 2017's evergreen-colored range, and this year's designs feature a true Christmas red, accented by candy cane striping and Santa hats. The entire collection is available on Nov. 19 exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website, and whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for gifts to give your beauty obsessed friends and family, chances are the lineup will be hard to resist. Jenner really popped off with this one! Whether you're all about luxe eyes, bold lips, or flawless skin, this year's holiday goodies have you covered.

Can someone tell Santa to make sure these products make their way into my stocking this year? Thanks in advance:

At the top of the Nice List is the Dear Santa Eyeshadow Palette, a 16-pan palette with a nice mix of wearable neutrals and shimmering festive hues. "Made U Cookies" is the only bold red you'll ever need, while bronzy "Santa's Workshop" is the perfect go-to lid shade. BTW, Catch me using "Secret Santa" for my inner corner highlight every damn day from now through New Years.

With the massive success of Kylie Skin, it's no surprise that Jenner has included a few face products in the Kylie Cosmetics holiday lineup, too. The Illuminating Face Primer features radiance-boosting, finely-milled pearls, and it can be paired with the Illuminating Setting Spray for an ultra-glowy complexion.

Ready to shine? You can shop the entire Holiday Collection on the brand's website on Nov. 19 at 3:00PM PST.