Good news, Very Cavallari fans. Kristin Cavallari's Father's Day Instagram for Jay Cutler hints the exes may be starting to get along. On June 23, Cavallari took to Instagram to share a picture taken from behind of her three children. "Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay," she wrote in the caption. "We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."

Both Cavallari and Cutler made it clear that they were hoping to keep things civil and remain friends when they announced their divorce on April 26. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they each captioned their respective Instagram posts. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Here's their divorce announcement via Cavallari's profile:

And here's her Father's Day tribute:

Sadly, things took a majorly dramatic turn since the original claim that Cavallari and Cutler have "nothing but love and respect for one another." There's a whole slew of drama that happened between then and now but I'll give you a brief recap.

First, Cavallari was reportedly "blindsided" by Cutler's decision to file for divorce. Then, when she filed for divorce, she raised eyebrows by reportedly citing "inappropriate marital conduct" as one of her reasons for filing, which can mean anything from verbal abuse to infidelity.

And then there was the reported drama with their kids. Cavallari reportedly wanted full custody, while Cutler reportedly wanted joint. Things reportedly got so heated here that Cutler apparently stopped Cavallari from getting her new home until she agreed to his parenting plan. Luckily they've reportedly since managed to reach a custody agreement that allows them to split their time with their children equally and, as can be evidenced by her Father's Day post, Cavallari does seem to have her own place.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that's not even where the drama ended. When Mother's Day rolled around, Cavallari was accused by fans of maybe having posted a tribute to herself from Cutler's Instagram account. A day later fans were back to accusing Cutler of cheating with Cavallari's ex bestie Kelly Henderson (BTW Henderson is not here for those rumors and has made it clear they are very much not true). By the end of May, Cutler and Cavallari had reportedly stopped speaking to each other completely.

So, uh, yeah. Things definitely got a little messy. I'm just happy to see the exes finally seem to be on a positive path!