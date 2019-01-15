When it comes to the Kardashian sisters, nothing is thicker than blood. Millions of dollars, 15 seasons on reality TV, multiple breakups, makeups, and babies couldn't come between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé. Their recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is just more proof. The three celebrities were put in the hot seat between Cohen's interview and viewers' questions and they came out smelling like really expensive roses. As an example, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian defended Khloé for staying with Tristan when everyone expected them to do the opposite. It's just one of the many ways they exuded serious #sistergoals during their appearance, but it might be my favorite.

You were all there when Thompson cheated on Khloé. She was chilling in their shared home in Cleveland at nine months pregnant when videos surfaced of Thompson seemingly kissing other women. It was sort of a sh*t storm after that. More stories and videos were coming out about the NBA player while Khloé was going into labor. Not that there is ever a good time to find out your partner is cheating on you, but this whole thing was particularly dramatic.

Understandably, Khloé's sisters' reflex reactions at the time were anger. Duh. In fact, the first time they saw Thompson after learning about his actions was in the delivery room while Khloé was delivering True. Fans watched on KUWTK as Kim dragged one finger across her neck behind Thompson's back in the universal "you're dead" symbol. After that, there was a little bit of Instagram drama between her and Thompson, but the family pretty much went quiet. That's because Khloé made it clear she was going to do everything she could to work things out with her daughter's father for the betterment of their family.

OK. So that's the drive-by.

On Monday, Jan. 14, the sisters popped by the LA clubhouse where they were given multiple opportunities to set the record straight on tons of things. Kourtney was playing a round of "Plead the Fifth" when Cohen cut straight to the chase. He asked her if she would she have stayed with Thompson if she was in Khloé's shoes? Kourtney thought about it for a second, but under pressure from her sisters to answer, quickly blurted out, "I think I would."

Kim backed her up right away adding, "Well, you stuck with Scott through a lot." (Ain't that the #truth.)

Kourtney elaborated, "I think that when you have a family you do everything you can for your family."

Kim then tagged in with her own two cents, adding:

From seeing everything that happened... It's so easy and quick to be like, 'Oh my god. Leave him! Leave him!' It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you're an idiot for staying.

Kourtney concluded, "Like, to have the strength to really not give a f*ck."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Khloé was all smiles the entire time and truly, sincerely seemed to be doing just fine. It honestly wasn't that long ago that the entire scandal went down, and she's obviously landed in a good place.

At the end of the day, if the world ended tomorrow the Kardashians are just like the rest of us. They're just three sisters trying to navigate life and love. They just happen to be doing it on national TV with way, way more money than the rest of us. You know how it goes.