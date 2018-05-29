It’s no easy task keeping up with the Kardashians. Their luxurious stylist-vetted wardrobes and jet-set lifestyle seem only attainable for the very rich and famous, which is why I got so excited about a relatively affordable “Kamp Kourtndall”-approved summer accessory. Kourtney Kardashian's pool floats on Instagram look just like jet skis, and you can get one yourself for less than $100.

I first got hooked on these cool pool floats when Memorial Day weekend brought with it a flurry of Kar/Jenner Instagram posts. On Monday, May 28, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner declared that "Kamp Kourtndall" was in session as they soaked up the rays in a variety of bikinis (and did some intense workouts in leggings and sports bras), per the photo-sharing app. Cute suits aside, I couldn't help but noticing the sisters' unique pool floats. Forget the "inflatable hunk" and emoji-inspired pool accessories you were originally planning to buy this summer. Instead, make like the Kar/Jenners and prepare for all the Instagram "likes" to come pouring in with these next-level water accessories that look just like jet skis. Let's be honest, your pool parties — and your 'gram — will never be the same.

For $99, you can head over to Revolve.com and own the very same Fun Ski Pool Float that both Kourtney and Kendall can be seen "low key" lounging on on Instagram.

The cool-girl water toy, which is made by Funboy, is constructed of vinyl and comes in light blue with yellow and pink stripes emblazoned on the sides.

The large pool floatie is also available with free shipping and returns on Neiman Marcus's website, where the description reads, "Ride in style on your own personal watercraft. Featuring classic lines and a sleek, life-size design that's over six feet long. Ride those waves!"

OK, so you might not be speeding through any major waves in these pool floats. But on its website, Funboy guarantees that "the FUNski is completely stable whether laying down to sunbath or straddling for the ultimate photo," aka it's the perfect pool float for anyone who wants to get a little extra this summer.

Now, it's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has a soft spot for jet skis. Back in January 2018, the eldest Kardashian sister looked like she was having the time of her life jet skiing with beau Younes Bendjma in Cannes, France. While Bendjima was nowhere in sight for the ladies' afternoon by the pool on Memorial Day, I'm sure that these jet ski pool floats bring back some sweet memories.

If Funboy sounds familiar, that's because the luxury retailer is constantly putting out novelty floats that are pretty much guaranteed to take your Instagram up a notch, like these Funboy x Bark pool floats for you and your dog. That's right, Funboy just came out with a collection of matching bundle pool floats so that your doggo can get in on the summertime fun too.

TBH, I'm having a hard time picking which pool float I want because all the options are just way too doggone cute. However, if you want your pup to feel like a high roller while you're posing up a storm on your jet ski float, I'd totally recommend the Yacht Boat Float, which is just $59 for your four-legged friend to slay the poolside style game. If you want to get in on the fun and create some puppy and me moments for the 'gram, you can also get a matching floatie, aka the Holy Ship Bundle, for $169.

Honestly, the Kourtney and Kendall-approved Fun Ski sounds like a steal with all the pool fun and photo-ops you're going to be having with it this summer. Who knew that it could be this easy to keep up with the Kar/Jenners?