Searching for the perfect poolside accessory to lounge around in this summer? This year’s hottest warm weather water trend isn’t a big floppy hat or designer sunglasses — it’s an emoji pool float. That’s right: Your favorite little digital expressions have been blown up into big time water toys. There’s no need to update your status; now you can show off your summertime feelings with an emoji pool float of your choice. So before you hit up your next pool party or waft in the clear blue ocean waters, you are going to need one of these expressive face floaties to make your summer complete. Here is where to buy emoji pool floats.

These aren't your mama’s pool floats, that’s for sure. Gone are the days of your standard pool noodles and basic inflatable inner tubes. Emoji pool floats are here to help kick your summer pool party up a notch. The official start of summer is June 21, but it is never too early to stock up on your favorite emoji inflatable. While you are shopping for your new bathing suit and beach bag, add one of these fun-filled floats to your cart so you can max and relax in style this summer.

1 Sunglasses Emoji Float Amazon Bask in the sunshine and look your best while doing it atop the sunglasses emoji. Nobody can match your coolness. Pick up a matching pair of sunglasses for your best look yet. This float is available for purchase from Amazon for $25.

2 Heart Eyes Emoji Float Amazon Looking for a little summer romance? Then this heart-eyes emoji float is the perfect pool float for you. It is made of durable material that can take on the lake, river, pool and more. This float is available for purchase from Amazon for $23.

3 Winking Face With Tongue Emoji Float Amazon Are you the life of the party? This winky-face, tongue-out emoji float is made for the wild child in all of us. At 5 feet wide, it is big enough to share with your friends — so be a pal and share. This float will run you $25 and is available for purchase from Amazon.

4 LOL Emoji Float Amazon Nothing says laugh out loud funny like a 5-foot pool float of the most popular emoji in the United States. Not only can you float your way through summer, now you can laugh your way through it, too. It can be yours for just $23 from Amazon.

5 Four-Pack of Emoji Floats Oriental Trading If you can’t decide which pool float to buy, or are looking for a smaller float, check out this four-pack of emoji inflatables from the Oriental Trading Company. These emoji pool floats measure 25 inches across and are on sale for $21.98.

6 Emoji Pool Tube Walmart If you are a fan of the traditional inner tube, this emoji tube is for you. Relive your childhood with the donut-shaped tube covered in just about every emoji you can think of. This float is available for purchase from Walmart for $22.95.

7 Emoji Gang Pool Lounge West Marine If you are looking to kick back and relax in the water this summer, check out this Emoji Gang Pool Lounge from West Marine. This comfy float features a mesh center and will cost you $22.99.

8 100 Emoji Pool Float Thrice Keep it 100 this summer when you rock this giant emoji pool float. It's available for purchase from Thrice for $39.95.

9 Smiling Devil Emoji Pool Float Overton's If summertime has you feeling a bit mischievous, well, this smiling devil-like face might be the float to match your feelings. Just remember to play nicely. This float is available for purchase from Overton’s for $34.99.

10 Reversible Emoji Float Kmart It’s double the love with this two-sided float. If you can’t decide between the heart eyes or the kissy face emoji, this reversible 48-inch float has you covered. Flip it over depending on your mood. It's available for purchase from Kmart for $12.99.