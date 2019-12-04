KKW Beauty's 12 Days Of Christmas Deals Feature BOGO Eyeliners & 30% Off Sooo Fire

Didn't quite get all the beauty shopping out of your system on Black Friday? Don't worry, the KKW Beauty 12 Days Of Christmas event has you covered. Kim Kardashian's makeup brand will be serving up 12 different deals daily between Dec. 3 and 14, and shoppers can save big on everything from lipsticks and liners to collaborations with celebs like Winnie Harlow. If you're buying gifts for any Kardashian fans this holiday season, you won't want to miss out.

A new deal goes live every morning on the KKW Beauty website, and shoppers can take advantage of the sacings from 9a.m. to 11:59p.m PT, except for on December 6, when the launch of the Glitz & Glam Collection won't happen until noon. Kylie Cosmetics is doing a similar shopping event, but rather than keeping the deals top-secret and announcing them each day, KKW Beauty has gone ahead and posted a calendar of savings to their Instagram feed, so fans can plan their purchases in advance. I'm sorry to say there's a pretty big chance you'll be placing more than one order over the next few days, because these deals are too good to pass up. Hope everyone you know is ready to receive a KKW Beauty lippie in his or her holiday stocking!

Today's deal features a free makeup bag with a purchase of 50% or more, but if you're more into discounted products than gifts with purchase, there are quite a few dates to keep in mind. On Dec. 5, shoppers can enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on lip liners, so they can buy an everyday shade like "Classic Icon" ($12, KKW Beauty) and get a statement shade like "Red 1" ($12, KKW Beauty) absolutely free.

Another great deal happens on Dec. 8, when shoppers can get two shades of concealer for just $26. Two Liquid Concealers ($18, KKW Beauty) would tyically total $34, and a savings of $8 is pretty darn good. Snag your best skin tone match for blemishes and a lighter open to brighten underneath your eyes, or a cool-toned color a few shades deeper than your skintone to use as a liquid contour.

Some of the days feature collection-wide discounts, including 30% off the Mattes Collection on Dec. 7, 30% off the KKW x Winnie Collection on Dec. 11, and 30% off the So Fire Collection on Dec. 12. Be sure to check the brand's website daily so you don't miss out on these amazing chances to shop and save.