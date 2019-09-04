By now, you've likely heard that Kim Kardashian's newest addition to her beauty empire is set to arrive in the form of a collaboration with one of your favorite top models. If you've been dying to know where to get the KKW x Winnie Harlow collection, you're in luck because KKW Beauty just revealed a ton of information about the upcoming collection via Instagram, meaning we've got all of the important details for you right here. It's one of the most fall-perfect beauty drops I've seen this year yet, so trust me when I say you'll want to pay attention to all of the information below.

If you're not familiar with Harlow, then let me give you a quick briefer. The Canadian model first gained recognition when she was discovered by Tyra Banks on Instagram and then competed in the 21st cycle of America's Next Top Model. While she didn't win, she experienced success as a model after the show, going on to appear within the pages of Glamour, Complex, Cosmopolitan, i-D, Dazed, and more, and modeling for Diesel, Victoria's Secret, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Additionally, she has helped raise awareness about the skin condition vitiligo through her work, proving even further that she's a total boss babe. It's easy to see why Kardashian would want to partner with Harlow on a makeup collection. "I’m so excited to announce my new KKW x WINNIE Collab!!!," wrote Kardashian in a post on Instagram. "@winnieharlow is someone I admire and respect so much. She’s the definition of a true beauty."

Dropping on September 13 at 12pm PST at kkwbeauty.com, the collaboration boasts five gorgeous products that are so practical you'll be able to use them every day.

KKW Beauty

First up is the KKW x Winnie Eyeshadow Palette, which will retail for $49 and boasts 12 pans of delicious color. Boasting matte and shimmery shades alike in an array of warm autumnal hues, it's got everything you'll need to create a rich look, whether you go for natural or bold.

KKW Beauty

Next is the KKW x Winnie Highlighter Duo. Set to retail for $26, it includes both a Luna Highlighter, which is a shimmering golden pink; and a Soleil Highlighter, which is a shimmering warm copper bronze. Wear them separately or layer them together — either way, you're bound to shine.

KKW Beauty

Finally, there are three KKW x Winnie Glosses, which can be bought as a bundle for $42 or individually for $18. There's Tiger Eye, a warm nude rose with champagne pearl; secret, a dust pink with silver pearl; and Aura, a soft nude with pink pearl. They're shimmery shades that can pair with any outfit or makeup look, meaning they're ideal to throw in your bag for whenever you need an extra hint of glam on the go.

Will you be snagging the KKW x Winnie collab? If you love everything from it, make sure you go for the bundle, which includes every product from it all for $112.