If any beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list have a thing for '90s supermodel glamor or the Kardashians' always-on-point makeup looks (or both), my girl Kim K has you covered as far as what to gift them. Just a few weeks after dropping The Artist & Muse Collection, KKW Beauty's Glitz & Glam Collection is here to serve up holiday slays, consisting of smoky eyes, glitzy skin, and any of four new stunning shades of lipstick. The new collection hits the KKW Beauty website on Dec. 6 at 12p.m. PT, and fans are already calling it one of the brand's most glamorous drops to date.

I was not expecting a new KKW Beauty collection in 2019 so soon after the recent collab with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, not to mention the bevy of new products Kardashian is launching for both SKIMS and KKW Fragrance, but somehow, Kim K managed to fit in one last launch before the new year. The full lineup includes the Glitz & Glam Eyeshadow Palette, with six matte and metallic shades, three new Glosses in shades "Black Cherry," "Nude 4," and "Gold Sparkle," a Lip Liner in shade "90's Vogue," and a Matte Lipstick Set containing shades "90's Vogue," "90's Supermodel," "90's Fashion," and "90's Moment."

Check out Kardashian slaying in the "90’s Moment" Matte Lipstick and "Black Cherry" Gloss, and swipe to see the rest of the products:

The collection will also feature a glitzy new "Rose Gold" shade of the Perfecting Body Shimmer and Shimmer Powder for Face & Body:

I don't see how I can attend any of my upcoming holiday soirées without buying all of the above! Luckily, the site is offering free shipping on orders over $50, so I'll at least save some coin there.

The collection launch is part of the brand's 12 Days of Christmas shopping event, during which shoppers can receive special discounts:

Personally, I've got a reminder set in my phone to shop the Dec. 9 $20 lipstick duo deal, but all the savings are worth noting, especially if you're looking for extra-special gifts to give this season. It's safe to say a lil' something-something KKW Beauty is a gift all your friends would be happy to receive this year.