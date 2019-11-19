Renaissance sculptors and other great artists throughout the course of history have always had their muses, so in 2019, it's no surprise that makeup artists do, too. Every great creator needs a source of inspiration! That's the basis of KKW Beauty's The Artist & Muse Collection, which celebrates the relationship between Kim Kardashian West and her BFF-slash-makeup-artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The two collaborated on a range for her beauty brand back in 2018 (Remember the bold blue shadow that inspired a thousand copycats?), and they're back with five new products that perfectly encapsulate the iconic nature of both Dedivanovic's skill and Kardashian's beauty.

The new collection hits the KKW Beauty website on Nov. 22, and the duo has taken to social media to share just how special this collaboration truly is. "For over 11 years, Mario and I have worked together and created some incredible glam moments," Kardashian shared on Instagram. "I’ve watched him grow from a talented young artist who slowly and respectfully worked his way up through the years in the the old fashioned way, never expecting short cuts and always putting his work and others first." Dedivanovic offered just as sweet sentiments about his friend. "For the past 11+ years, Kim has not only been a muse to me, she’s been a source of inspiration to an entire generation of beauty lovers around the world," he wrote on Instagram. "She’s opened doors and provided opportunities for me and for makeup artists in general that I know have changed this industry forever," he shared.

The two have a beautiful friendship — and now, a beautiful new collection to match:

The best part? All of the packaging features photos of Mario & Kim mid-glam sesh:

The showstopper in the lineup is The Artist & Muse Eyeshadow Palette ($45, KKW Beauty), which features the ten core neutral shades Dedivanovic swears by. Also available as singles, the KKW X Mario: The Artist & Muse Collection Lip Bundle ($40, KKW Beauty), includes the Matte Lipstick in "He's A Mixer," Gloss in "Proud Of You," and Lip Liner in "Beauty Icon." Last but not least, the collection rounds out with the Blush in "Very Graceful" ($18, KKW Beauty).

Ready to recreate some of the duo's most iconic makeup looks? Shop it all on the brand's website on Nov. 22 at 12:00PM PST.