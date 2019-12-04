Looking for some gorgeous makeup gifts to give this December? As if a stunning holiday collection wasn't enough, Kylie Jenner is blessing fans with the Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Of Christmas event, a chance to save big while shopping her top makeup products. Do I have your attention? I thought so. Jenner took to Instagram to announce the sales event, during which 12 different 24-hour deals will come and go. This is a golden opportunity to stock up on gifts for any Kylie-obsessed friends this holiday season, but you'll have to throw the brand's social media a follow, as the new deals will be announced there daily.

If you're more of a Kim than a Kylie, you should know that KKW Beauty is also doing a 12 Days of Christmas savings event, but while Kardashian revealed all 12 deals when announcing the sale, Jenner has chosen to reveal them day by day, and so far we only know the first two. The Day One deal included free Makeup Removing Wipes with every purchase, and the Day Two deal, which expires Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:49a.m. PT, features Shimmer Eye Glazes for just $10. These babies typically retail for $20, so shoppers are getting them half off.

If you've never used the Shimmer Eye Glaze formula before, prepare to fall in love. It's a pressed powder-cream combo that glades on in one swipe, and it's the best kind of product with which to master a one-shade eye look, no blending requried. There are eight shoppable shades on the site, and so far only one has sold out. They're all originally from different collections, including the summer 2019 line and Jenner's most recent birthday range.

The shade Coffee Bean ($10, originally $20, Kylie Cosmetics) is what sultry smoky eye dreams are made of:

But shade "Aqua Mama" ($10, originally $20, Kylie Cosmetics) is such a gorgeous pop of color:

If you're more into neutrals, try jazzing up your everyday glam with golden "Money Ain't Everything" ($10, originally $20, Kylie Cosmetics):

Not into the Eye Glazes? Check the Kylie Cosmetics site tomorrow to check out yet another fab deal!