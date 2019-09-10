Even if you don't really care for Kim Kardashian or her famous family, she's a reality star, social media influencer, and all-around pop culture icon, so you can't deny the power she has in the world of pop culture. People obviously care about her and what she's up to, otherwise she wouldn't have nearly 150 million followers on Instagram and 17 seasons of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians under her belt. But while she's known as a huge celeb to the rest of the world, to her four children, she's just known as "mommy." Kardashian loves being a mama to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm and she never misses an opportunity to share how much she loves her children. You need to read Kim Kardashian's quote about how Psalm has changed her family because it's honestly so sweet.

Now, you would think having four children running around the house would be pretty hectic, but that's not the case for the Kardashian-West household. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian shared that her family has only gotten calmer with the addition of little Psalm.

"I feel like having four is so much more zen," Kardashian revealed. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other."

She continued, "My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."

Kardashian previously opened up about North and Saint's sibling rivalry during a 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan. According to People, she said, "I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me."

On Aug. 20, Kardashian also shared photos of North, Saint, and Psalm that showed North and Saint adorably giving each other some side-eye while they held baby Psalm. Fans thought they could have been fighting for Psalm's attention, but maybe it was actually the opposite. Judging by Kardashian's quote about how Psalm has changed the family dynamic, it's possible Psalm was actually keeping the two from teasing each other even more!

Guys, I can't get over Psalm's cuteness!

This past summer, Kardashian also opened up about how calm of a baby Psalm is. On Aug. 26, Kardashian shared a photo of her and Psalm with the caption, "My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky."

Aww, that's so sweet! You have such nice kids, Kim.

Fans love whenever Kardashian shares updates about her kids on social media because she always posts the cutest pics of them. Sure, seeing vacation pics and SKIMS Shapewear ads on Kim's Instagram is cool, but nothing can beat some adorable pics of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm!