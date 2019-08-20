Kim K's got some cute kids, I tell you. Let's see, there's her first-born North (5), second oldest Saint (3), little baby Chicago (1), and newborn Psalm (3 months). I got them all right? Oh my gosh I actually did, so I say I've earned myself a pat on the back. There's just so many members of the Kardashian family that I can't keep up (get it?). Anyways, fans are used to seeing the Kardashian-Jenner sisters involved in all sorts of drama on TV, but little do they know that there's drama happening even among the tiniest of the Kardashians. I'm talking about North and Saint West, who apparently have a cute sibling rivalry going on. Kim Kardashian's photos of North, Saint, and Psalm show that the two older siblings fight for their new baby brother's attention and it's so adorable.

Kim K shared the photos on Tuesday, Aug. 20. She captioned them, "It was going so good.... swipe ➡️ 😂," because the spread of photos started off with North and Saint sweetly posing for the camera before they began giving each other some major side eye. I'm not kidding.

The first picture has North West holding baby Psalm in her lap. The photo is so cute but so hilarious at the same time because normally, you can't get babies to even look at the camera, let alone stay still, but Psalm is totally not one of those babies. In fact, he looked right at the camera and posed! Take a look.

The second photo shows North, Saint, and Psalm all together. Kim K rarely posts any photos of Psalm, so to get a photo with three of her children was amazing for fans to see.

In the second photo, Saint threw up a peace sign, while North entertained baby Psalm by showing him her hands. Because babies are so fascinated with everything, Psalm looked at North's fingers in absolute awe. So cute!

The last photo showed the three kids again, but this time, North and Saint gave each other some dirty looks.

Fans found the set of pics so funny and adorable. They left comments like "Major side eye 🤣," "They all have that Kanye face mastered down lol," "North is a whole mood," and "Pssaaalllmmm is looking like I’m not about to keep taking these pics."

Even Khloé Kardashian got in on the fun. She commented, "Omg that last pic is hysterical."

Since North and Saint are so close in age, no wonder there's some competition between them! Kim K previously opened about North and Saint's sibling rivalry during a 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan.

According to People, she said, "I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me."

Aww, Kim! I'm sure it's just a phase. Just watch, I bet Chicago and Psalm will be the same way, but they'll grow out of it eventually.