I'mma be real with you all: I don't keep up with the Kardashians, but I'm a sucker when it comes to cute Instagram posts of their kids. Kim Kardashian's babies are so adorable and I honestly can't deal whenever Kim shares a photo of North, Saint, Chicago, or Psalm. Kim Kardashian's close-up photo with Psalm West is the star's latest and greatest baby post and it will honestly make you burst with feelings of fondness.

For those of you who aren't too familiar with Kim K's children, Psalm West is the reality star's youngest baby. He was reportedly born on Thursday, May 9, which makes him about three and a half months old. As for Kim and Kanye's other children, North is five years old, Saint is three, and baby Chicago is just one year old.

Like so many parents nowadays, Kim is always sharing photos of her kids on social media, and honestly, who could blame her? Kids are only young for so long, so no wonder why Kim would want to share these pictures with everyone.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Kim K shared a photo of herself and Psalm cuddling up together and it was absolutely everything. She captioned the photo, "My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky."

Awww! Take a look at the photo below.

*Insert meme of Kim Kardashian sobbing and saying, "Like, I can't."* The photo is just too dang cute!

So many people left sweet comments on the photo, including Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "You both are perfect!!!!," followed by a set of heart eye emojis. Same, Khloé!

Other comments included, "I LOVE him! He’s perfect. You look beautiful," "He gets cuter every photo," and "Your twin! He’s so handsome."

Some fans even thought Psalm West looked like Kim K's father, Robert Kardashian. Fans said things like, "He looks just like your dad" and "This one looks most like your dad."

You know what? I totally see it!

Tell me, did you also see anything different about Kim K in her photo with Psalm? She chose to go for a natural look! That's incredible. Instead of getting all glammed up, Kim toned it down and decided to go for a makeup-free appearance. The natural look totally works for Kim, since she looked as beautiful as ever.

Kim looked so happy holding baby Psalm West and it's cute how you could see a little smile on Psalm's face, too.

Fans have been loving all of Kim K's baby posts lately. Just last week, Kim K shared photos of North, Saint, and Psalm that the two oldest siblings — North and Saint — playfully fighting to get Psalm's attention.

Kim has previously opened up about North and Saint's sibling rivalry in past interviews. According to People, she said, "I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me."

Aww, Kim, give it time! I'm sure all your babies will get along together in no time.