Whose epic baby name can you remember off the top of your head — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's? If you're a true pop culture junkie, you probably know both, but I'm betting that for most of you, it's not the royal baby's name. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, while a beautiful name, is kind of a lot to remember, but Psalm West is pretty straightforward. At least, I hope so. (C'mon, you had a few weeks to learn how to pronounce it.) It's just two names and two syllables. Simple. But, since most people do have a middle name, the question people should be asking is, does Psalm West have a middle name? Let's investigate.

TMZ just obtained a copy of baby Psalm West's birth certificate and it reveals a lot of info about him, including his full name and when Psalm was born. According to the birth certificate, Psalm arrived at 7:02 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Wow, just three days before Mother's Day. That must have been so special for Kim and Kanye. Since Psalm came into the world on Thursday, May 9, that meant Kim shared the baby news with fans almost immediately. On May 10, she tweeted, "He’s here and he’s perfect," and also shared that he looked a lot like his older sister, Chicago. Awww!

It took a good week until Kim revealed that her baby's name was Psalm. Up until she announced it on May 17, fans actually had a theory he would be named "Teddy" or "Bear" based on emojis Kim kept using days before the baby arrived. It was fun guessing Psalm's first name, but thankfully, fans don't have to do that for his middle name because his birth certificate reveals that it's — *drum roll, please* — he doesn't have one.

Psalm West. That's it. Kardashian decided to follow the pattern she set with North, Saint, and Chi by not giving Psalm a middle name.

And either Kim and Kanye already have big plans for their son or they simply want to protect his name because Kim just filed a trademark application for the name, "Psalm West." Either way, his parents got him all covered.

In addition to his middle name (or lack thereof), the birth certificate also reveals that Psalm was delivered via surrogate by Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered North, Chicago, and Saint, as well as a bunch of the other Kardashian and Jenner babies.

With the arrival of Psalm West, there are now 10 Kardashian-Jenner kids: Mason, Penelope, Reign, Dream, True, Stormi, North, Saint, Chicago, and now Psalm. They each have such cute names, but I think my favorite is Psalm's because of the biblical inspiration and meaning behind it. Now that I know he has no middle name like his siblings, it only makes me love his name even more! What can I say? Kimye know what they're doing when it comes to naming babies!