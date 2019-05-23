Kris Jenner is a grandmother of 10. The momager extraordinaire attended a fundraiser event honoring Tommy Hilfiger on Wednesday, May 22, and while there, she revealed the inspiration behind Psalm West's name. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their second son via surrogate about two weeks ago, and they debuted his name on May 17 on Twitter and Instagram. And now, Jenner has clarified how Kimye came up with the name, and — surprise, surprise — the name Psalm has biblical roots.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight as she arrived at the Fresh Air Fund's honoring fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, Jenner said that little Psalm is too cute for words and that his arrival was a "blessing." She said his name was inspired by the Bible.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner said. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect. He's just adorable."

Kim Kardashian revealed the little guy's name on Twitter and Instagram on May 17.

The tweet showed a screenshot of her and West's text conversation. In the text, West said, "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Kardashian captioned the tweet and identical Instagram post "Psalm West." And just like that, the world knew the baby's name.

ET asked Jenner what the cutest thing little Psalm has done so far, which honestly is a bit weird to ask, 'cause newborn babies mostly just eat, poop, and sleep.

"I don't know, he's just adorable!" Jenner said back.

May has been a huge month for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

First, Kim, Kanye, Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Travis Scott, and Corey Gamble slayed the Met Gala red carpet on May 6.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On May 10, Psalm West was born!

On May 22, Kylie Skin officially launched, with the Kylie Skin launch party going down the night before on May 21.

Kris Jenner opened up about the Kylie Skin launch party with ET, as well.

"It was a very exciting party because it was something that Kylie has been passionate about," Jenner said of the epically pink shindig. "One of her dreams in her life was to be able to do a skincare line, and so we launched this morning and it was a huge success. So I’m really proud of her."

She added that she was proud of her daughters (sans Kendall Jenner, who couldn't make it to the party because she was in Cannes) for all showing up and showing out for their youngest sister.

"When one of us does something this special, it’s just not even a [question]. We’re there," she said. "We show up for each other because that’s what we do. I was so proud of all my girls for just being there for their sister and celebrating. It was a lot of fun."

Safe to say the lives of the Kardashians are as busy as always. Psalm West will learn that soon enough.