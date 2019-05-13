Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents of four! The moguls welcomed their fourth baby, a son, on Friday, May 10, according to Kardashian's Twitter, but an entire weekend has passed since and the couple still hasn't revealed the name they've given their little guy. As is always the case whenever a Kardashian/Jenner has a baby, there are fan theories about this baby's name. And this Kim Kardashian fourth baby name theory got its roots on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian talked a bit about what she might name her and West's second son on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the episode, Kardashian met with a palm reader while she was in Bali who told her that her son would be the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian. That's... pretty heavy. Kardashian told Kris Jenner about that revelation and jokingly asked if she should name the baby Robert, but with her other kids' names being North, Saint, and Chicago, it feels pretty safe to assume Robert is not going to be it. That just is the least Kimye name ever. I really can't imagine them naming their son Robert. And apparently, neither can Kardashian fans.

Fans on Instagram feel that Kardashian has been hinting at the baby's name in her family-focused Instagram captions as of late.

They feel the caption on this post from Kardashian's baby shower slyly reveals the baby's name.

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!" Kardashian said in the caption. "Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

The caption was capped off with a teddy bear emoji, and therein lies the fan theory. Fans feel that Kardashian using the teddy bear emoji in both her Instagram caption for her baby shower post and the only caption for her tweet about the shower — especially considering she's not used the emoji before in captions about her kids — means that the baby's name is Bear.

Bear West. What do you think?

There are also those who are theorizing that the use of the teddy bear emoji means the baby's name is Teddy.

For me, I think Bear is much more likely of a name than Teddy. Teddy is pretty common, whereas Bear fits in more with the vibe of the other West children names. Kim K has said in the past that she likes one-syllable names the best (North, Saint, Chi), so Bear fits right in with that as well.

Honestly, though, I think the teddy bear emoji was just used to signify the baby itself and not his name. Teddy bears are often associated with babies, so that's probably just the emoji Kardashian decided to use that day with no ulterior meaning. Also, to those saying they're naming him Bear after the Chicago Bears... take a seat. That is definitely, unequivocally, not it.