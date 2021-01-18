If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know that someone just hit a major milestone. Kim Kardashian's Instagram celebrating 200 million followers is definitely worth smiling about. The reality TV star posted on Sunday, Jan. 17 thanking her fans for putting her over the 200M mark with some gorgeous selfies in a brown tank top with the caption "200 MIL thank you so much for the love."

This is a major win for Kim who started off the year on a less-than-stellar note when reports surfaced claiming she was preparing to divorce her husband, Kanye West, after almost seven years together. While fans are still waiting to see if this rumored breakup will actually happen or not, this new achievement could be the first sign that things are starting to turn around for the socialite.

The milestone is one that only very few other celebs have hit, but Kim is not the first Kardashian-Jenner to reach 200M on the 'Gram. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, reached 200M back in November, according to InStyle, and that number has only increased in the two months since. Kylie has around 210M now, which makes her the fifth most-followed account on Instagram. Kim is not far behind and is now the seventh most-followed with Selena Gomez, at 204M, in between the two sisters.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The account with the most followers is none other than Instagram itself, with 384M followers. It makes sense that the official account of the social media app would have the most followers, but the human with the most follows is Cristiano Ronaldo with 255M. Ronaldo became the first person to reach the epic 200 million milestone at the beginning of 2020, according to ESPN.

It wasn't until September that anyone else had reached those numbers, and it was Ariana Grande who became the first woman and musician to get over 200M, according to ET Canada. Grande now has the third most-followed account, and one month later, it was reported by The Independent that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reached the 200M mark. This came just days after endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, making him the fourth most-followed Instagrammer.

KAREN MINASYAN/AFP/Getty Images

Honestly, the 200M on Instagram club is looking like the coolest club to be a part of. Forget Club 33 at Disneyland or being a part of the five-timers club at Saturday Night Live. The new cool kids clique is reaching 200 million followers on the 'Gram, and it seems like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber aren't too far behind. Right now, Beyoncé has 161M and Bieber is at around 158M. Taylor Swift — who is now at 145M — is also closing in on the milestone. It looks like 2021 may welcome a few more members into the 200M club as these three pop stars' follow counts are only growing.

Regardless of who is next to reach the 200M mark, it's Kim's time to shine. If you aren't following her already, what are you waiting for? Kim Kardashian is always putting out some top notch content, whether it's clearing up rumors about her toes or sharing the cutest home videos of North West, as well as Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She's worth the follow and over 200M people now know that.