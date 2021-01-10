New year, new Insta feed. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister recently went on a social media unfollowing spree, seriously cutting down the number of accounts she's keeping up with in 2021. What's surprising is that Kylie Jenner unfollowed so many of her famous friends on Instagram, even model Sofia Richie. If you're wondering why Kylie Jenner unfollowed Sofia Richie on Instagram, here's the full scoop.

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 23-year-old had cut Instagram ties with pals like Richie, Rosalía, Fai Khadra, Ariel Tejada, Harry Hudson, and Yris Palmer a few days into 2021. But as far as Keeping Up With the Kardashians devotees know, the move isn't the result of any bad blood between the celebrities. Plus, as E! reported, Khadra even recently joined her on a family vacation to Aspen, Colorado. He also regularly comments on her posts, so it seems like the social media purge wasn't the result of some unknown drama.

When fans first noticed the unfollowing spree, Jenner only followed 28 other Insta accounts, most of which associated with other family members. She also follows the business pages associated with her company Kylie Cosmetics, her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou, her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, and a handful of KUWTK fan pages, to name a few. As of Sunday, Jan. 10, Kylie upped her follows to 33 accounts, re-following Khadra, Palmer, and Hudson, although her friends Richie, Rosalía, and Tejada are still not on her following list.

Although plenty of followers probably didn't notice her 2021 unfollowing spree, they'll almost definitely remember when she made headlines for unfollowing her former best friend Jordyn Woods and her sister Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in Feb. 2019. The move came after Thompson cheated on Kardashian by kissing Woods at a party, although Thompson and Kardashian have since gotten back together and are co-parenting their daughter, True.

Now, Jenner is getting ready for her daughter Stormi's third birthday on Feb. 1, and marking the end of a TV era. On Friday, Jan. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had their last day of filming for their hit reality show, as Kim Kardashian-West revealed on Instagram.

“Okay guys, we just finished filming forever, like forever ever. We’re done. We’re never filming again. Isn’t that so crazy?” she said in a video. "So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out," she added, raising a glass of champagne. "Cheers to—I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Hopefully, Kylie will fill fans in on why she unfollowed so many of her close friends, because as of right now, there isn't a clear reason behind the move.