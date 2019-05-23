It’s been a few months since the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal broke in February 2019. Since then, Woods, Thompson, and Thompson’s ex Khloé Kardashian have all addressed the alleged cheating scandal in their own way. But one person the world hasn’t heard from yet is Kardashian’s sister and Woods’ BFF Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has kept mum on the matter, but in a new mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians released by E!, the world can finally see what went down behind the scenes. Kylie Jenner’s reaction to the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal is a lot to process.

The mid-season trailer for KUWTK dropped on Thursday, May 23 and in it, fans finally have the chance to see how Jenner grappled with the scandal brewing between her sister and her best friend. The alleged cheating scandal effectively ended Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson and also ended Jenner’s longtime friendship with Woods. So, the impact of the scandal was far-reaching enough to affect lots of people in the family.

In the trailer, though, fans mainly get to see Kardashian, Jenner, and their mom Kris Jenner handling it in the best way they knew how at the time. At one point in the trailer, the Kris can be seen and heard telling her youngest daughter, "This is going to change their relationship forever. For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."

Jenner’s response was as expected. "She f*cked up," she says.

In the next scene, you can see Kardashian and Jenner sitting at a table together and Jenner saying, "Just know, I love you."

And that clearly put Jenner on Kardashian’s side. Not that anyone expected her to take Woods’ side, but Jenner obviously had a lot to deal with in this situation.

You can watch the mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians below:

At another point in the trailer, you can see Kim Kardashian talking on the phone. The voice on the other end, which is Jenner’s according to E!, says, "The look in her eyes, she's just really going through it."

It’s not clear whether Jenner is talking about Woods or her sister at this point, but it’s very apparent that she’s distressed over the whole situation, which is understandable. She was literally caught between a rock and a hard place, and having to choose between your sister and your best friend can’t be an easy decision to make.

This alleged cheating scandal aside, the mid-season trailer for KUWTK also reveals that there’s some trouble brewing between Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

"I don't understand how my own sister is like talking sh*t about me," Kendall says at one point, to which Kourtney replies, "I didn't even know there was a problem."

Kendall later exclaims, "She will go out of her way to make me look crazy!"

So, there’s definitely some kind of sister feud going on. Yikes. Basically, the next episode of the show will be full of the kind of drama only the Kardashians can provide. I’m sure it’ll be entertaining to watch, so make sure you tune in.