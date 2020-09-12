For quite a while, there's been a strange rumor that Kim K has an extra digit on her feet. Specifically, the bizarre rumor claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has an extra pinky toe on her left foot. It seems like she was over it, because Kim Kardashian's Instagram about her toes totally clarified the truth and how the weird theory was probably started.

An August 2019 photo appears to have sparked the rumor that Kim K has an extra toe on her left foot, a phenomenon called Polydactyly. The photograph — a promotional ad for her fragrance line featuring her sister Kylie posted on her Instagram — showed what looked like an extra pinky toe. While some people wrote it off as a Photoshop issue, others seriously questioned whether or not Kim K has an extra toe. At the time, the mogul didn't address the issue, although a representative told Page Six on Aug. 20, 2019, that it wasn't a photoshop fail, but instead due to the "sideways angle of the star’s foot."

Kardashian finally wanted to put the rumors to rest herself and posted debunking the gossip to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sept. 9. "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said. Directing the camera at her foot in a flip flop, she moved to point out the bump on the left side of her foot. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here." In her second video, she wrote "very baffling," and continued, "In a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe."

The reality star even began counting her toes for fans, to put their minds to rest. "I hope that answered my sixth toe question because I only have five toes on each foot," Kardashian said before ending the video.

Strangely enough, E! News revealed Kim K isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have their feet under public scrutiny. In March 2020, Kylie Jenner got annoyed with comments about her feet and posted an Instagram Stories thread addressing the issue. "Everyone wants to come for my f**king toes," Jenner said. "By the way, I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

Just as Jenner tried to stop the toe hate, hopefully, Kim K has finally put a stop to the six-toe rumor.