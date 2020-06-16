North West is another year older. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have seen North West grow up right before their eyes, and they got a front row seat to her seventh birthday. Thanks to momma Kim K, fans were blessed with an abundance of memories past and present. You could definitely feel the love in Kim Kardashian's Instagram for North West's seventh birthday.

June 15 marks the day North entered the world, and as Kim's first born, she's a celebrity in her own right. Her mom's birthday tribute showed off her larger-than-life personality. One of the videos showed North rocking out at home with her siblings, while another video showed her belting out a tune with cousin Penelope Disick.

The montage also included a throwback pic from Halloween where North dressed as a mermaid just like her mom. One slide featured a never-before-seen video of North dancing to dad Kanye West's music, and it was beyond heart-melting.

Kim captioned the slideshow with a meaningful message about her eldest daughter. "Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North!" she wrote. "I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

You can see Kim's Instagram for North's birthday below.

North was showered in even more love from Grandma Kris Jenner, who also penned a meaningful message in honor of her granddaughter's bday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!! You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together."

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian also took to social media to celebrate North's special day.

There was a lot of love to go around when it came to North's seventh birthday, but if there's any takeaway from Kim's post, it's that North is the gift that keeps on giving.