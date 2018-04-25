Kim Kardashian Trolled Kanye West On Twitter Again & I Can't Stop Laughing

Another day, another Kanye West Twitter rant to keep me going. It's hard to pinpoint the exact beginning of his latest tweet rampage, but I'm going to say it's somewhere between him saying unicorns can graduate to "decacorns" and proclaiming he doesn't hate Donald Trump. As part of West's Twitter rant on April 25, he also posted some pictures of what allegedly looks like his home. Hilariously, Kim Kardashian trolled Kanye West on Twitter after he shared images of their mansion. (If you can call it that. It looks more like a museum to me.)

The rant started innocently enough. 'Ye posted a sketch of a water cup with text explaining how a glass is always "full" of at least half air and half water. Kim retweeted the post, seemingly in support of West's "inspiring" graphic. Then, over the next few hours, West embarked on a 140-character journey covering everything from how much money his shoe line makes, to calling out major editors of tabloid magazines, to a picture of his daughter, North, holding a ladybug. Somewhere in there, he posted some pictures from his and Kim's mansion, too.

It looks like these tweets were West responding to commenters suggesting he was in "the sunken place," a reference to the thriller film, Get Out. Thanks to West's mental health history, critics "joke" he's in the sunken place when his actions seem impulsive and erratic. West captioned the first picture of his home, "do this look like the sunken place."

The proceeding tweets showed more pictures of the Kardashian West home, all displaying vast, cavernous, neutral-toned spaces.

He later added, "I'm all the way out of the sunken place."

People, including West's own wife, were surprised to catch a glimpse of his abode, considering he and Kim have worked so hard to keep their new house off camera and away from social media.

If you think about it, any filming done for Keeping Up With The Kardashians at Kim's house is always in some neutral, unidentifiable room, whereas we've basically seen every nook and cranny of her mom Kris Jenner's house and sister Khloé's Los Angeles and Cleveland homes.

Seemingly unfazed by the rest of West's tweets, Kim jumped on the ones that affected her most directly. In good humor, she retweeted one of Kanye's house pictures and wrote the caption, "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

The Daily Mail jumped on her comment and quickly crafted a headline saying Kardashian "scolded" her husband. She retweeted the article saying, "Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing."

However, it sort of looks like Kim did end up scolding Kanye, just not about their home. Instead, she had some choice words to share with him over his remarks about Trump.

West posted the following comments about the president, which were definitely a little eyebrow raising.

After a few hours, West made a followup announcement saying his wife called him to make sure he let fans know he doesn't agree "with everything Trump does." He clarified,

If there's anyone who is the Queen of keeping up appearances, it's Kim K.

Look world, do not come for Kanye West. And Kanye West, do not come for Kim Kardashian's beige hallways.

Everybody clear on where they stand in the Twitter hierarchy?

Good.

