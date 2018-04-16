Kanye West Is Back On Twitter & This Is Not A Drill

Wow, do I have some big news. It looks like Kanye West is back on Twitter, and no, this is no this is not just a good dream. Today, we are all truly blessed.

It's 2018 and I don't even know what is happening anymore. After leaving Twitter in back in May 2017, West seems to be back on his usual antics and tweeting a bunch of incomprehensible thoughts. On April 15, West reactivated his account to throw some shade at Nike, in a tweet he deleted a few minutes after posting

Apparently Nike is releasing a new version of their monarch sneaker and West felt that it looked an awful lot like his YEEZY sneaker, according to Buzzfeed. So, West tweeted a picture of the Nike sneaker and captioned it "YEEZY 700 VIBES." He also through in the facepalm emoji and, not one, but two diffrent cry laughing emojis.

More to come.