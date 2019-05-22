When I was a little girl, I wanted a pink pony. Now, as a 24-year-old with a guilty pleasure for all things Kardashian, I apparently want a different kind of pink pony. ICYMI, Khloe Kardashian’s long pink ponytail almost hit the floor at the Kylie Skin launch party, and I can't stop looking at it. It's per 👏 fec 👏 tion, and I'm not here to argue, so please don't try me.

If you haven't noticed, our girl Khlo has really been feeling her pastel pink fantasy as of late. Her Instagram has a cloudy pink filter cast over every single pick, and she's used a temporary dye to turn her bleach blonde locks pink at least once before. Sister Kylie Jenner is obvi into pink right now too, and her new brand, Kylie Skin, features baby pink packaging that's seriously to die for. To celebrate the launch, she natch threw a very pink party, complete with pink products, pink sushi, and Khloé's breathtaking pink ponytail. Yes god.

Tragically, Kardashian has yet to bless us with an official Instagram post featuring her new pony, but it's all over Instagram Stories, so for now, that will do. The only true still shot is this one from her hairstylist, Clyde Haygood:

See a peek of that pony? Haygood's IG Story revealed a bit more:

Wait, sorry. You want a better shot? Behold, a selfie:

Yasss, Khloé, serve me pink unicorn ready to win first prize in the dressage competition realness! Suddenly, I'm an equestrian, because this pony is all I care about.

In another shot from Kardashian's Story, her BFF Malika is seen whipping the pony back and forth. I'm so jealous:

At this point, I of course took a deep die into each sister's Instagram Story, desperate for more. Fortunately, Kylie satiated my craving with a video of Khloé and her pony that showed off her inches perfectly.

Werk it, Koko. I love how the look fades from dark roots to bubblegum pink to an almost-white pastel:

Seriously, though, this pony is longer than any relationship I've ever had:

Okay, so operation Get Me This Pony is now officially a go. I won't be happy until I can recreate a similar look on my very own head! Fortunately for me, I'm newly obsessed with INH Hair, an extension company started by Kevin Gould, Sharon Pak, and Jordynn Wynn, of which the latter two happen to have been some of the very first employees at ColourPop. The brand's top-selling products are their ponytail extensions, and after trying out a Miya 30-Second Dream Pony ($45, inhhair.com) I finally understand why so many celebs go for extensions when creating fierce updos.

Miya 30-Second Dream Pony $45 | INH Hair Buy Now

The Miya is 24 inches, but if you want length a la Khloé's pink fantasy, you're looking for the Ariana 30-Second Dream Pony ($63, inhhair.com), which is a whopping 35 inches:

Ariana 30-Second Dream Pony $63 | INH Hair Buy Now

If you're more into the dramatic length than the pink hue of Kardashian's look, snapping in either of these two ponies (It takes under a minute, I swear!) will get you the look you desire. If you do want to amp it up and go pink, something like the L'Oreal Paris Hair Colorista 1-Day Spray in Pastel Pink ($7, amazon.com) applied over the lightest blonde option would do the trick. No, it won't be Clyde Haygood perfect, but you're also not wearing it to the Kylie Skin party, so it's good enough. Plus, stylist Andrew Fitzsimons used the L'Oreal spray last time he took Khloé pink for a hot sec, so it's Kardashian-approved!

L'Oreal Paris Hair Colorista 1-Day Spray in Pastel Pink $7 | Amazon Buy Now

Now that I've finally tried the long pony trend, I can feel myself getting addicted to the look, and Kloé's pink strands have definitely upped the ante. Long live the pink pony!