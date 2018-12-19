I feel like everyone has been ranting and raving about how good Khloé Kardashian's new pastel pink hair color looks. It's the first time we've ever seen her rocking a fantasy shade, and the dreamy hue suits her (and her Instagram feed) just perfectly. If you want to sport a similar look for any upcoming events, you're in luck, because I've got the scoop on how to get Khloé Kardashian's pink hair shade with a $10 product. No celebrity stylist or major bleaching moment necessary!

I admit, when I first found out that Khloe's pastel hair was merely a temporary tint, I was a little disappointed. I really think this should be her full-time look! The way the light pink meshed with her icy, winter white blonde strands was so satisfying, and looked playful without seeming too over-the-top. Andrew Fitzsimons, the stylist responsible for the pink perfection, took to his Instagram to deliver a mixture of good and bad news. The bad? Kardashian's pink hair look was totally temporary. The good? The product he used to achieve the look was a drugstore find that costs just $10, and it washes right out, so we can all feel our pastel fantasy without breaking the bank or committing to a permanent hair change.

Seriously, who wouldn't want to recreate this look?

Shout out to Fitzsimons for spilling his secrets on exactly what they used:

"🌸🌸🌸 IN LOVE with this color!!!" declares Fitzsimons in his Instagram caption. According to Fitzsimons, the decision to go pink was somewhat spontaneous, stemming from a conversation he and Kardashian had about new and improved temporary hair products — in particular, the L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray ($10, lorealparisusa.com) in shade "Pastel Pink."

“Khloé and I had some time the other day and I was sharing with her how much better spray on colors have become in recent years (remember those crunchy color sprays from the early 00s? Yikes!). She was down to try, since it washes right out, so we did a little mini glam and photo shoot for fun!" says Fitzsimons about the new look. "She loved it, she’s always down to try new things and this was definitely a new vibe for her.”

Keep in mind, she isn't the first in the family to give pastel pink a try. Risk-taker Kim K dyed her hair pink (for real!) way back in February:

And of course, Kylie was serving rosé hair vibes way back in 2017:

Throw it way, way back to 2015, and even Kendall Jenner went pink for a Vogue photoshoot:

Who knew pink hair was such a Kardashian thing? Honestly, each sister pulls it off flawlessly, but I'm partial to Khloé's take, maybe because it's the most recent, maybe because I know I can recreate it for only $10. Something about that accessibility really tempts me — I didn't think I needed pink hair til now, but if it's cheap to get the look and practically all of the Kardashians approve it, maybe 2019 me should pull a pastel makeover? We'll see, but until then I'll live vicariously through Khloé.