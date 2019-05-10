Well, it's official. Kylie Jenner has expanded her beauty empire by venturing into the skincare division with the launch of Kylie Skin. On Friday, May 10 the beauty mogul took to her personal Instagram to announce that Kylie Skin, her new collection of skincare products, is set to drop very, very soon. So when does Kylie Jenner's skin line drop? According to her post, you can get your hands on the products come Thursday, May 22.

The youngest Jenner sister announced the new and long-awaited venture in an Instagram post with a picture of herself with bare skin and a caption that read "KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing!"

Stormi's mom announced the new line less than two weeks before it's set to become available for purchase and according to the rest of the caption, Kylie Skin is a brand new company, separate from Kylie Cosmetics. Thus, the star has built a whole new team, manufacturing structure, website, and Instagram account.

The new set of products will find their home on a brand new website on KylieSkin.com and on Instagram (@kylieskin). As of right now, the website is active and allows you the option to sign up for alerts to be sent to your email. When it comes to the new brand's Instagram account, Kylie's followers wasted no time following along for updates as about an hour after the announcement, the new Instagram account already had 215,000 followers.

The first post on the Kylie Skin Instagram account is a video of a bare-faced Kylie holding a light pink tube that bares the words "Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner." In the new video, Kylie is applying the contents of the tube to her face, and while it's not clear what exactly is inside the tube, it seems to be some sort of serum or moisturizer.

Besides the subtle video, there's no word yet on what exactly you can expect for Kylie Skin to bring to your skincare routine, but according to the Instagram caption, everything is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, sulfates, and gluten, and is suitable for all skin types.

More to come...