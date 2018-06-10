Nothing brings two people together quite like a party, and this couple is no exception. On June 9, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were together at a friend's birthday, and even posted matching Instagram stories to celebrate the special occasion. It's been a wild ride folks, but it looks like things might be patched up for these two.

According to E! News, Kardashian threw a birthday party for her and Thompson's mutual friend, Savas, at The Marble Room in Cleveland, OH. Even though the pair have rarely been seen together for the past few months, Kardashian and Thompson reportedly arrived at the party together. It may sound awkward at first, but a source told E! News on June 10 that there was "no animosity" between the two.

"Khloé and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them," the source told E! News. "Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time."

Judging from Instagram, I'd say this was quite the shindig. During the party, both Kardashian and Thompson uploaded stories to their Instagram feeds of their friend Savas' over-the-top birthday cake. Plus, Kardashian and Thompson's voices can clearly be heard during each video as they simultaneously comment on their friend's toned figure adorning the cake.

"This is what you're going to look like Savas," Kardashian said.

"This is what Savas looks like when he works out," Thompson said.

I may not be the biggest fan of her and Thompson's current situation, but I'm happy to see they're getting along and setting their problems aside to celebrate their pal.

In case you haven't heard about all the drama surrounding Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, I'll give you a quick rundown. In April, The Daily Mail released a video of Thompson allegedly cuddling up to multiple woman during the time Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their child. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s reps for comment at the time, but did not heard back. The cheating rumors reportedly changed Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, and a source told People in May that some days are better than others for the couple.

The source said,

She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.

To be honest, that's not really surprising. It can't be easy for a couple to mend a relationship in the public spotlight. Even though the alleged cheating reports might have caused problems between the two, there is one silver lining. On April 16, Kardashian announced via Instagram that she has given birth to her and Thompson's daughter, True. I don't know about y'all, but I'm still emotional about it.

From possible family feuds to news about Khloé's rumored heartbreak, it was pretty unclear whether Kardashian and Thompson would try to patch things up in the beginning. However, TMZ reported that the Good American designer showed up to cheer on Thompson during a Cleveland Cavaliers game on May 5. To be honest, I was surprised to see her court side, but Us Weekly reported the day before that she and Thompson are "fully back together." Elite Daily reached out to representatives of both Kardashian and Thompson for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

I'm not going to tell Khloé how to live her life, especially since she clearly has no interest in other people's opinions. Even though the younger Kardashian may be known for speaking her mind, it's always nice to have some family to lean on from time to time. Everyone's favorite momager Kris Jenner shared her thoughts on the relationship while attending the 2019 Moschino runway show in Los Angeles on June 8. According to People, Jenner "trusts" Khloé and supports her decisions no matter what.

She said,

I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.

Here's to hoping Khloé has a few more things to celebrate in the future, and hopefully there's cake involved.