The Bachelor's Season 24 live show left Bachelor Nation with a lot of questions. What did Peter Weber's mom Barb whisper in Spanish to his father? Why was Neil Lane in the audience with a briefcase? And why was it so "important" that Kelley Flanagan was there? According to Reality Steve, Flanagan and Weber reportedly had a romantic rendezvous in Miami during the weekend of the Super Bowl, but in an interview with E! News, the Chicago-based lawyer set the record straight. Kelley Flanagan's response to the Peter Weber hookup rumors was clear: They aren't dating, and it's unlikely that they ever will date. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Flanagan and Weber for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

As well as starting the season with a "one-up" on the other ladies, Flanagan was also notably absent from the "Women Tell All" special. Fuel was added to the fire after Flanagan's unexpected appearance on "After the Final Rose," especially when Mama Barb slid into her IG comments to proclaim Flanagan as her favorite. But despite all that, Flanagan remains firm that she and Weber are not together, and considering she's taken the attorney's oath of admission, I'm going to take her word for it.

While chatting with E! News at the Seagram's Tropical Escapes Rosé launch party, Flanagan finally broke her silence about the romance speculation. "I have heard that," she said of the hookup rumors. "I heard that I'm pregnant and I also heard that I'm with Peter right now. I'm not with Peter." She later added, "I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter," just in case she didn't make herself clear enough the first time. Sorry, Barb. It seems worth noting, however, that she didn't deny they hooked up — she just denied they're dating. Hmm...

Flanagan may not be dating Weber (who just announced that he and runner-up Madison Prewett are through), but apparently, there were some sparks flying between her and former Bachelor Nick Viall at that same Seagram's launch party. After Viall posted an Instagram of him and Flanagan from the event with the caption, "She's not with Peter," Bachelor host Chris Harrison and winner Hannah Ann Sluss both took to the comments section to give their approval. "Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night. Here for it," Harrison wrote, while Sluss said, "Wow I'm kind of liking this."

So basically... I have no idea what's happening. But when it comes to The Bachelor, does anyone except Chris Harrison ever really know what the heck is going on?