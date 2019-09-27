If you haven't noticed, so many celebrities have changed their hair this month. From the color, to the cut, the list of celebrity hair transformations just keeps on growing. Well, the latest celeb to join that list is Karlie Kloss. The model debuted her new, much shorter cut at Paris fashion week. Karlie Kloss' new short bob comes right to the jaw line and is actually super trendy right now.

As mentioned, the 27-year-old chose to do the chop right in the midst of Paris fashion week, and actually captioned the image debuting the new look with "*cuts hair mid fashion week.*" Because, well, for a model that is an interesting time for a major hair transformation. Especially as, let's face it, she's hired and casted for jobs during fashion week with one look, and shows up with a completely different 'cut. But, she's Karlie Kloss and she looks amazing regardless, so I'm willing to bet all will be OK.

According to Kloss' Instagram post, celebrity hair stylist Jacob Rozenberg is the mane master behind the new look. Rozenberg is a New York-based stylist that traveled to Paris for fashion week and ending up giving Kloss this chic new 'do.

Prior to the cut, Kloss was rocking a longer bob that sat at the top of her shoulders. Well now, the model's honey blonde locks lay just below her chin. And if we're being honest, the cut is giving me major Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice vibes circa 1996. You know the one that she rocked throughout the duration of Spice Girls' glory days. Basically, the cut is the epitome of chic to say the least.

As mentioned, Kloss isn't the first celebrity to change her hair or get a short bob such as this one recently. In fact, earlier this (fashion) month fellow model Bella Hadid joined the blonde hair gang and then got a short bob that comes to her jawline, too. And if those two celebrity hair transformations into blonde bobs weren't enough for one month, J.Lo also debuted a shiny blonde bob at the premiere of Hustlers back on Sept. 7. And although J.Lo's cut is a tad longer than Karlie's and Bella's, it's still chic and on-trend nonetheless.

In addition to transitioning to shorter hair for fall, so many other celebrities have also decided to jump on the blonde bandwagon as the colder months approach. Kendall Jenner had a short stint as a blonde during London fashion week, while Khloe Kardashian went platinum blonde and looked just like Khaleesi. And finally, Millie Bobby Brown went for a blonde balayage with extensions to a bright blonde lob all in one week. Seriously, celebrities are setting the tone for fall, and that tone is bright, blonde, and a far cry from the traditional darker hair hues that we're used to seeing this time of year.

While Karlie's new blonde bob isn't the most drastic hair look we've seen her rock over the years, I mean after all she is a model and changing her hair for fashion shows and shoots is her job, it is still so chic, trendy, and obviously looks amazing. So if you're looking to follow one of this season's biggest hair trends, then you can definitely look to the model for some major mane inspiration.