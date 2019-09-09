It used to be that once September hit, people chose to color their hair darker for the upcoming cold months. Now, it seems like just about anything goes (as it should), because so many celebs are going bright blonde left and right, namely people like Kate Middleton and none other than J.Lo. On Saturday, Sept. 7, J.Lo not only debuted a new hair color, but a slightly shorter hair cut as well as she stepped out for the premiere for her new movie Hustlers in Toronto. J.Lo's new blonde bob was almost as bright and shiny as the yellow-gold frock that she chose to rock it with for the event, too.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was the mane master behind J.Lo's new look and is responsible for taking her slightly longer, honey-brown locks to a shorter, shiny blonde bob. As far as the rest of her beauty beat went, J.Lo paired the new sleek look with a peach-colored eyeshadow, an orange-peach lip, and sky-high lashes.

As breathtaking as J.Lo's new 'do was, it was definitely competing with the golden gown by Egyptian designer Maison Yeya that she wore. The multi-textured gown featured a plunging neckline and a long train in the back. Lopez paired the look with silver strappy heels, tying together a look so bright and shiny, it's giving the rocks that she's got a run for their money.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To achieve her sleek look for the premiere, Appleton first prepped J.Lo's damp hair with Color Wow's Dream Coat Anti Humidity Treatment ($28, Color Wow). Using this treatment is sure to create a strong base and adds shine to the overall look. Then, the stylist used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition ($450, Dyson) on medium heat and speed to blow the hair dry while using a comb to eliminate frizz.

Then, once the hair was dry, Appleton used the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray ($24, Color Wow) prior to straightening the hair, because it doubles as a heat protectant. After straightening the hair with a flatiron, Appleton finished off the look using the Color Wow Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment ($20, Color Wow) to create a super polished finish.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you take a quick skim over Appleton's Instagram, you can see that he and J.Lo create some fire looks together pretty often. In fact, back on Aug. 24, the stylist posted an image of J.Lo rocking slightly longer, darker locks. In the image, J.Lo's hair was a few inches below the shoulder and her roots were a touch darker.

If you're not familiar with J.Lo's upcoming film Hustlers, it's set to hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 13. In the movie, J.Lo stars as Ramona, a veteran stripper, and stars alongside Constance Wu, who plays Destiny, a fellow stripper. The film is a comedy-drama that showcases how Ramona and Destiny embezzle money from businessmen who visit their club after the club faces a financial crisis. J.Lo and Wu also star alongside Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Styles, and Lizzo. With a star-studded cast like that, I truly cannot wait to see the new film and all of the beauty and fashion looks that are bound to come with it.