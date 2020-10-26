By now, you're likely well aware that Jordyn Woods is boo'ed up with longtime friend Karl-Anthony Towns, and that their relationship is too adorable for words. But if you're curious about Karl Anthony Towns' dating history before Jordyn Woods, I've got a juicy little tidbit for you. As it turns out, he has something in common with his new flame: he, too, was once embroiled in a cheating scandal.

While Woods' high-profile love life has included several famous faces, not a whole lot is known about who Towns has dated. That's one reason why their budding relationship made headlines back in late September when Woods made it IG official by posting a carousel of photos of her and Towns cozying up on a beach in Mexico — in matching Versace swimsuits, I might add — and captioned it, "I found you, then I found me." When Towns shared the same three pics on his account, he wrote: "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights." Chills, anyone? No? Just me?

Since then, it seems like their bond has only continued to get stronger. In a recent interview with Page Six, Woods revealed that Towns is totally "in her corner" when it comes to her her new OnlyFans venture.

"He sees my vision and he’s super supportive," Woods told Page Six. “It’s cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman."

While they may have only gone public with their relationship in September of 2020, they've actually been friends for some time now. In an interview with Extra's Rachel Lindsay, Woods shared that transitioning from a friendship into a romance actually felt "very organic" — in part because they had both experienced a significant loss. Woods' father died of cancer in 2017, and Towns' mother passed in April due to complications from the coronavirus.

“We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well," she explained to Lindsay. "And so being that crutch for each other I guess led to something more... it’s like being with your best friend."

In case you forgot, Jordyn Woods was in hot water with the Kardashian family after reports surfaced claiming that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with her. In a Red Table Talk interview, Woods denied sleeping with Thompson or making any moves on him, but did admit that he kissed her. (A rep for Thompson did not respond to multiple previous Elite Daily requests for comment on the rumors.) Obvi, only the people involved will ever know for sure what happened, but it's interesting to note that Towns once found himself in the middle of a reported cheating scandal as well.

It all started when he began dating Kawa Andrade, a Hawaii-based Instagram model. In late 2016, Towns posted photos and comments on his IG story explaining how he slid in her DMs. Apparently, she caught his eye with a pic of herself in a Halloween costume. On his IG Story at the time, he called her “one of the hottest fitness models in the world."

At some point after Towns DM'd her, the duo began hanging out. In early January 2017, he and Andrade were spotted having fun together in Hawaii. There isn't much to know about how their relationship progressed after that — in part because they've since deleted all evidence of each other on their Instagram pages. But things took a shady turn in September of 2018, when fans began theorizing that Jimmy Butler hooked up with Andrade, which not only led to her breakup with Towns but also inspired Butler to demand a trade to another NBA team. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Towns, Butler, and Andrade, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Here's how the theory began. In September of 2018, The Minnesota Timberwolves posted a birthday tribute to Butler, and someone posted a comment that reportedly read, "Maybe he will commemorate with Towns' partner once more." That comment has since been deleted, but it supposedly racked up a lot of likes, thus sparking the rumor that took off. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Towns hadn't posted about Andrade in weeks, and she had deleted all traces of him from her IG account. This triggered speculation that perhaps their relationship had turned sour due to the rumored infidelity.

When Internet detectives took their case to Twitter, however, Towns seemed to laugh it the story off. On a tweet about the rumor, he commented "Fake News" with three crying smiling emojis. According to Metro US, Andrade also tweeted at the time: "Ya’ll are silly … In a world that’s constantly trying to tear you down, who’s truths are you anchored in?"

So, the world may never know what went down with Towns and Andrade at the end of their relationship. But what is clear is that he and Woods seem to have finally found some drama-free romance (*crosses fingers*).