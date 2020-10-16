After becoming IG official with her new man in September, Jordyn Woods is finally giving fans more deets about the romance. In an interview with Page Six, which published on Oct. 16, fans learned Jordyn Woods' boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns supports her joining OnlyFans because "he sees [her] vision." As she explained, "It's amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they're there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We're very open about it. We talk about everything." Three cheers for supportive partners!

According to Woods, her relationship with Towns is all about mutual support. "It's cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman," she said. She even shows her BF some of her photos before posting him — not for approval, but for the sake of transparency. "Obviously you don't need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful," she added. "Also, I'm someone in my life that I really value the people around me's opinion, so I have to ask, like, three people before posting something." And apparently, Towns is often one of those people.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While chatting with Page Six, Woods also shared how she and Towns were able to get out of the friend zone. "...he and I have been friends for a few years now and we were just really close friends," she said. "We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed, it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well, and so being that crutch for each other, I guess, led to something more, and it's like being with your best friend."

Woods' father, John Woods, died of cancer back in January 2017, and in April 2020, Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to complications caused by COVID-19. In August 2020, a source for HollywoodLife reportedly claimed the two bonded over the fact they'd both lost a parent. "Karl is friends with Jordyn's entire family and he's been going through a very tough time since April when his mom died," the insider reportedly claimed. "Jordyn and her family know exactly what he's going through so they've been there for him every way they can."

I'm so happy these two found someone they can lean on through good times and bad.