Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick's Body Language On Their First Date Seems Disconnected

It's pretty safe to say that no television franchise out there knows how to give the people what they want quite like The Bachelor. And in the spirit of doing the absolute most whenever possible, it only makes sense that things seem to be heating up between Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. Their first date, in fact, was chronicled in depth on both of their Instagram stories. Naturally, I can't not wonder if Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's body language on their first date depicts the two as a promising match or an imminent fizzle.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, Kaitlyn was the leading lady on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, and ultimately ended up getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth. Sadly, the two decided to part ways in November 2018. But fear not, she seems to be doing just fine! It's no secret that the Bachelor franchise is full of gorgeous people all running in the same social circle, which is probably how Kaitlyn met Jason.

As many of you remember, Jason fell hard for Becca Kufrin on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, but was sent home during the fantasy suite date. Now, it seems like Jason and Kaitlyn are reportedly trying their luck with each other. Although it's not clear exactly when or how the two met for the first time, we do know that Jason asked Kaitlyn out during a guest appearance on her podcast, Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. Since neither of them were shy about putting their date on blast, I spoke to body language expert Traci Brown to get her take on the pairing.

1 Jason might be showing more interest than Kaitlyn. Bustle "They're both having a good time but he's way over the top into her," Brown tells Elite Daily. "He's holding her hand over his heart (how cute), but his mouth is wide open. I'm curious what's coming out. Is he yelling? Laughing? Who knows." Even though these two are all smiles, first dates don't usually tell the full compatibility story or offer a look inside a relationship's long term potential, so we'll have to wait and see how things play out.

2 They could be on a very different wave-length. Bustle "Here he's coming out of his skin and she's just barely giving him any attention, mostly I think she's curious about the camera," says Brown. "I don't think this will last because they have really different energy." These two really are so cute, but Brown's observation does call into question what appears to be polarized public personas. Jason seems to be giving off some very pointed big puppy energy, meanwhile, Kaitlyn's keeping it poised.