These Tweets About Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth’s Split Will Make You Ugly Cry

OMG, Bachelor Nation, do I have some bad news for you. Unfortunately, one of the most iconic couples in Bachelor Nation has called it quits, and it seems like there's no going back. If you're mourning the loss of the couple's relationship, know that you aren't alone. Yes, these tweets about Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Boot’s split will have you bawling your eyes out.

Yes, Bristowe and Booth, who have been engaged for three years following a very public courtship and proposal on season 19 of The Bachelorette, have officially ended their relationship. In a a joint statement made exclusively to People, the two explained their decision:

After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.

So, ready to truly wallow? These tweets are here to help you feel all that you need to feel:

1 Honestly this is so true. Please take Arie and Lauren.

2 We really were rooting for them! Listen, Bristowe and Booth are arguably two of the most attractive people on the planet, so am I so wrong for wanting them to stay together and make beautiful babies?

3 Love is dead. Plain and simple, I don't know if I believe in love any more.

4 Can we get some PTO to heal from this, please? Honestly, these two seemed to chill and in love, where's the hope for the rest of us?

5 They just seemed so good together, right? For some reason, Bristowe and Booth just seemed totally in love and at ease with each other. They looked like they had it all going, and were super romantic when it came to talking about wedding planning. More to come...

6 I feel you. They were together for three years, people! That's a long time. It's OK to cry, I promise.

7 I just want them to be OK. Actually, can we send Chris Harrison to go check on these two? I'm just concerned and want them to be happy.

8 Sign me up for a group therapy sesh, please! Can someone please start a Bachelor group text to vent about this?