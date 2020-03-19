If you listen closely, you can hear a rustling of sheets. A racing heart. A panicked gasp. Do you hear that? That's the sound of Pete Davidson learning his two most recent exes, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, are hanging out together in Los Angeles.

The model and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor were spotted on March 17 with Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman. Davidson's exes were particularly close. While crossing a street, Qualley slung her arm around Gerber's shoulders. They also follow each other on Instagram. (Their ex doesn't have an account on the platform.)

Is the concept of two people who reportedly share an ex joining forces iconic? Yes. Chaotic? Definitely.

On Aug. 28, 2019, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Davidson and Qualley had been dating for months under the radar. But by Oct. 18, they reportedly split, and a source reportedly told Page Six the new exes planned to "remain friends." Four days later, on Oct. 22, Davidson was all smiles during a lunch date with Kaia Gerber. After nearly three months of outings, a source claimed to E! News on Jan. 13 that the relationship was "cooling off" while Davidson focused on his mental health.

Hours after Qualley, Gerber, and their friends took a walk on March 17, the crew posted a series of silly Instagram videos and TikToks.

While Davidson has remained tight-lipped about his reported recent exes, he dedicated plenty of time to his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande during his standup comedy special Alive From New York, which hit Netflix on Feb. 25. "I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this but then my buddy told me … he’s like, ‘Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and that she was just dating you as a distraction,'" Davidson explained during his set. "So, now I just think it’s, like, fair game. She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have."

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Some of his jokes were pointed. "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex," he said, referring to a cover story and photoshoot Grande did that received criticism for making her look darker than her natural skin tone.

Maybe his next comedy set will address Gerber and Qualley's new friendship.