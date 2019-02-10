There are some celebrities who nail red carpet style so consistently that it's impossible not to get excited about what they'll wear for their next appearance. Kacey Musgraves' 2019 Grammys dress was one such anticipated look, and after seeing it steal the spotlight tonight, I can say with confidence that it did not disappoint. The country singer is nominated for four awards, so it makes sense that she'd want to bring the drama with her dress, but she took it one step further and brought the sartorial wrath in the most glamorous of ways. You don't need to go Lady Gaga glam to make a serious statement, and Musgraves proves that brilliantly. (No shade at Gaga, I live for her style.)

While I'm not much of a country music fan, I'm certainly a diehard fan of Musgraves' style. She often opts for gowns in pastel hues that are on the sweeter side (think lace, florals, glitter) but throws in a major curveball once in awhile. To perform at the 2014 Grammys, where she won both Best Country Album and Best Country Song, she wore a mini dress covered in sequin flowers with gold tassels hanging from the hemline. And at the 2016 Grammys, where she was nominated for Best Country Album, she arrived in an ombré jewel-tone Armani Privé gown that boasted a fuzzy, almost feather-like texture. Musgraves has also owned red carpets in trousers on numerous occasions, not to mention bright orange leggings (she wore a custom Versace look to the 2018 Country Music Awards, where she won Album of the Year), so it's safe to say she's down to mix things up and bring the unexpected to the red carpet.

Her past knockout looks certainly set the stage for what Musgraves would wear tonight, and the pressure to match or even outdo them was probably extra intense due to her Grammy nominations. This year, Musgraves is up for four awards, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Album, and Best Country Solo Performance. Best Album is arguably the biggest honor someone could win at the Grammys, so needless to say, it's a big event for her.

Unsurprisingly, she rose to the occasion, arriving in a pastel gown that slayed:

Now that's what I'm talking about, people! A wild red carpet look is always fun, but this dreamy dress is so true to her roots. Elegant, romantic, playful, and understated, it's a classic Kacey Musgraves vibe! She wore a breathtaking pink tulle gown that featured a crumbcatcher-style strapless top with a pop of red at the waist. She let the gown do all the talking, and paired it with middle-parted hair worn straight, but in an effortless, not too pin-straight way, styled by Giovanni Delgado. Her makeup, done by Moani Lee, was simple but seriously glowy, and it really accentuated her natural beauty.

10 out of 10 in my book!

TBH, it kinda reminds me of a more girly take on her purple, tiered tulle look from the 2016 CMA Awards, which she wore with a dark lip:

Musgraves was one of the first celebs to grace the red carpet, but still one of the best of the entire night. We love a beautiful, talented, fashion icon in the making!