Justin Bieber's new musical era is in full swing, as the singer just released his debut single "Yummy" off his upcoming album, which will drop later this year. Bieber has yet to announce an album title, although fans have a good guess as to what it will be. Believe it or not, fans think Justin Bieber's new neck tattoo could be the name of his fifth studio album.

Bieber has a lot of tattoos, and, while fans may not know the meaning behind all of them, they do know the meaning behind two: his "Purpose" and "Believe" tattoos, which reference his previous albums, released in 2015 and 2012, respectively. With a new album on the way, fans think Bieber's newest tattoo could hint at his album's title.

On Dec. 6, Bieber shared a photo of his new tattoo: the word "Forever." At the time, fans didn't think much of it, but after announcing a 2020 comeback through a promotional video on Dec. 23, fans think "Forever" is more than just a new piece of ink, considering a new Bieber album is on the way.

Bieber's Dec. 23 Instagram post also fueled fans' theories, since it appeared "Forever" was written multiple times on the singer's piano, along with "2020."

On Jan. 3 — the same day Bieber released "Yummy" — TMZ also reported "Forever" is a "leading candidate" for Bieber's next album title, so it only convinced fans even more they had the name down.

If "Forever" isn't the album title, fans think it must be a new song on Bieber's next album, especially since they heard snippets of a few of Bieber's new songs in his 2020 comeback announcement video. Near the 0:27 mark, fans heard the lyrics, "Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever? Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around." The lyrics weren't part of Bieber's "Yummy," so fans think it could be from one of his future singles.

Check out Bieber's comeback announcement video below.

Justin Bieber on YouTube

Of course, "Forever" could have nothing to do with Bieber's album at all. Instead, the tattoo could be dedicated to Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, who has a similar "Lover" tattoo on her neck. Whatever the case may be, the word obviously has a special meaning to the Biebs if he got it inked on his neck.