Justin Bieber's Choreographer Reveals What It’s Like To Work With Him – EXCLUSIVE
There are a handful of people behind the scenes that truly make the entire celebrity world go round. One very important cog in the wheel are choreographers. They are the ones who create iconic music videos and make celebs look like total badasses on stage during their tour. Recently, I spoke with Justin Bieber's choreographer and choreographer to the stars, Galen Hooks. She has worked with all the big names in the music business from Rihanna to Camila Cabello and everyone in-between.
One of the most notable names on Hooks' impressive resume is Justin Bieber. We know him, we love him, but what's he like behind the scenes? According to Hooks, he's a total prankster. She worked with him on the music video for "Santa Clause Is Coming To Town" back in 2011. She recounted Bieber bouncing around set and being super interactive and fun to work with. She says,
The "Santa Clause Is Coming To Town" music video takes place in a toy factory so there were tons of props and fun set dressings in the background.
Hooks recounted another Bieber prank where he took her microphone and put it inside a stuffed teddy bear. This resulted in Hooks having to speak into a teddy bear for the rest of filming. She continues,
Bieber would have only been 17 when they worked on the music video together, but I like to think he's still just as hilarious now. Hooks has worked with basically every celebrity that would make me cry if I met them IRL. This includes the one and only Rihanna.
Hooks had the unbelievable opportunity to work with Rihanna during her "SOS" era, when the singer was just 18.
Honestly, rewatching the "SOS" music video MADE ME SO HAPPY. Nostalgic AF. On her experience working with Rihanna, Hooks says,
I embarrassingly gushed to Hooks about how much I adore Rihanna — she totally agreed. She continued by saying how fortunate she feels to have witnessed the evolution of such a huge star. Hooks says,
I could seriously listen to Galen Hooks tell stories all day long.
She seems to have a connection with everyone in the music business. I asked who was the most unexpectedly amazing dancer. Her answer — The Jonas Brothers. I seriously loved hearing this. She says,
She continues,
As it turns out, Hooks started working with the Jo Bros back during Camp Rock and stuck around with them on tour. Here's a Camp Rock video purely for your enjoyment:
Ah, memories.
Another thing that has gained attention are Hooks' YouTube videos that feature an array of music videos, choreographed routines, and amazing dance numbers. Several of her videos have gone viral and she has a whopping 63,000 subscribers.
Obviously, she's the real deal and celebs are lining up to work with her. Hooks tells me her favorite celebrity is to work with was Ne-Yo. She says,
Also, don't forget Snoop. She continues,
While her Hollywood connections are impressive, Hooks also teaches tons of different classes for all types of dance. She explained that she trains an array of people from moms to professional level dancers, all are welcome — find the full schedule on her website.
Somehow, Hooks also found time to work as a judge for the collegiate Red Bull Bracket Reel Dance competition.
The event was between 16 college dance crews, who brought a new routine and video edit each week for judges to critique. Hooks said it was "inspiring to see the quality of work coming out." She added it was great to see, "a generation of dancers who want to learn and get feedback because a lot of people don't do that nowadays." If Galen Hooks says you're OK, I think you've truly made it in the dance world.
Next time you obsess over a music video or a celebrity's stage presence, remember there's a choreographer back there putting it all together.
