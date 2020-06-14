Gemini season has been a time of seeking truth, opening your mind to all perspectives, and embracing the different sides of your personality. However, if you're in the mood to go back home and get in touch with your heart, you'll love what the stars have in store. June 15, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs and it has everything to do with the fact that the sun officially enters Cancer on June 20. Cancer is a cardinal water sign that is highly protective, intuitive, and sentimental. No other sign will bring you more comfort than Cancer and it makes so much sense that water signs will have a better week than all the others. It's long overdue and they deserve it.

However, this won't necessarily be an easy, graceful shift. After all, Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer on June 18 and there will be a solar eclipse in Cancer on June 21. This means you're not just on the verge of a temporary astrological shift; you're gearing up to start a new chapter altogether. While it will drag you into the future, Cancer's inherent nostalgia and Mercury retrograde's inevitable pull to the past will make this transition bittersweet. As you reflect on what has come and gone, you are encouraged to honor everything that you've been through and learned while you create space for something beautiful and new. Things may feel unsteady at first and you might trip and fall a few times, but you're releasing a lot of energy that no longer serves you. The process is confusing, but ultimately, it's your destiny.

If you were born with your sun or rising in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you'll love the energy this week for these reasons:

Cancer: You're Becoming Who You Were Always Meant To Be

Some things will be taken away from you, Cancer. They might be things you've held onto for too long and while letting go might go against every instinct you have, you know, deep in your heart, it's time to set yourself free. You're making a lot of major strides in a very short amount of time, and even though it might feel scary, it also feels incredibly empowering. You're finally doing the things you've always known you had to do and you're realizing it wasn't anywhere near as hard as you thought it would be.

Scorpio: You're Taking A Step Back And Seeing The Truth

You've been stressing yourself out about so many tiny details that it's overwhelming. However, this week, it's as if you're being blasted with clarity, quickly helping you realize the picture is far bigger than you once thought. Instead of focusing on the one part of the picture that may seem ugly, you're seeing all the beauty, opportunity, and good surrounding you. Not only should you take time to appreciate it, you should also make sure you participate in it. It's all there for you to play with, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Understanding What Brings You The Most Joy

You've been going through a period of intense sensitivity and every little challenge has had the power to drag you down. It's time to tap back into your happiness and remember what makes you enthusiastic and excited about life. In fact, you might as well make a list of all the hobbies and activities you've ever enjoyed or wanted to enjoy in life. Take time going down the list and experimenting with them all. One of them could unleash a whole well of creative energy that's bound to change your life for the better.