Another month, another chance to make your dreams come true. Astrologically speaking, everything happens in cycles. One month may be filled with opportunity and success while the next month might be a more karmic and introspective experience. Even though June 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — they shouldn't expect it to be nothing but smooth sailing. In fact, June is quite an intense month for all zodiac signs, possibly even the most intense month out of the entire year. Keep in mind that if there's no pain, there's no gain.

With a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius happening on June 5 and a solar eclipse in Cancer happening on June 21, this month is setting the scene for one dramatic play. In astrology, eclipses signify a moment of unexpected and often unwanted change. It's when you are sped up to your ultimate destiny whether you feel ready for it or not. This can indicate some major career changes for several zodiac signs, so buckle up and enjoy the ride because realistically, you gave no choice but to ride it out.

As always, these eclipses aren't all you have on your plate. Venus — planet of love and money — will be retrograde until June 25 and Mercury — planet of logic and communication — stations retrograde on June 18. When these planets are retrograde, it's best not to make rash decisions, especially when they involve permanent commitments or contractual obligations. Instead, these retrogrades are a time to rethink your goals and finish off old assignments and projects.

I know this is a lot to take in, but believe it or not, June serves an important purpose. Mars — planet of ambition — enters its home sign of courageous and action-oriented Aries on June 27, setting you up for a summer filled with so much accomplishment.

Gemini: You're Becoming Quite A Badass Career Mogul

Not only is June part of your solar return and your Venus return, it's also the last month ambitious Mars will spend its time sending so much power to your 10th house of career. Despite Venus and Mercury retrograde encouraging you to embrace changes that must be made from within, this month is encouraging you to fight for what you desire with every last ounce of energy you have. Even if you're gasping for breath as you climb that hill, June will be the month you keep fighting all the way to the end.

Virgo: You've Got So Much Energy For Self-Improvement

With both the sun and Venus spending time in your 10th house of career, you're thinking like a boss and reaching for your goals. However, with Venus currently retrograde, the world may not see the results until you do. In fact, this month is a better time to concern yourself with what you can do to improve your skills and let go of negative thought patterns than concern yourself with what people think. What matters now is your own opinion, and if you know you can be working harder to be your best self, trust that instinct.

Pisces: You're Feeling Confident And Ready To Go

This month, driven and powerful Mars spends its time in your first house of the self, pouring so much energy and ambition straight into your heart. You're owning up to who you are, what you want, and how you can go about achieving your goals. Now's not the time to linger in the shadows and doubt your capabilities. Now's the time to let everyone know you're ready to compete and you won't be easily dismissed. Embrace this excess energy you currently have, because depending on how you harness it, this energy will either make you feel restless or push you all the way to the top.