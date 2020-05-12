It's time for your yearly Saturn retrograde experience and fortunately, if you're terrified of the word "retrograde" and hate seeing it altogether, let me reassure you: this retrograde is nowhere near as bad as you think. If you're working out your escape plan from the cosmos right now (good luck, because unless you've figured out a way to teleport to a different galaxy, escaping the cosmos is impossible), take a break and hear me out. This transit can actually be a good experience, believe it or not, and your Saturn retrograde 2020 horoscope proves it.

In astrology, Saturn is associated with fatherhood and karma. It's the planet of limitations, boundaries, punishment, and delayed gratification. While Saturn is the planet that helps you grow up and complete projects, it's also the planet that gives you a sobering reality check when you need it. Nothing gets past Saturn, except when this planet is retrograde. During this transit (that only takes place once per year), you get somewhat of a break from Saturn's heavy-handedness. This is an opportunity to go back to the drawing board to rethink your methods and the way you've been living your life. If you use this time for self-improvement and introspection, you'll be more than prepared for Saturn to station direct again.

This transit began on May 11 and ends on September 29. Here's how you can use this transit to your benefit, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

What does your dream life look like? This is an opportunity to rethink what you want to accomplish in your life and your means of accomplishing it. You may have been veering off-course, so get back to working on what you desire most.

Taurus

How are you taking charge in your life? If you've been afraid to take the next major step, you'll remain stagnant. Now's the time to show everyone who's boss. It may require you to be open to change, so embrace what's coming.

Gemini

Are you appreciating the journey you're on? If you obsess over your destination, you'll miss the beauty of every little accomplishment. Open your heart to the present moment. Try not to be so afraid of letting yourself actually feel it.

Cancer

Are you being honest about who you are and how you feel? It's easy to crawl into your shell and keep things to yourself. However, you know in your heart of hearts, you want to be known. Learn how to let down your guard.

Leo

Are your relationships working and are they built on mutual trust and understanding? It's time to make it or break it. If a relationship isn't working out, it's time to figure out why and whether it's worth saving. Set your feelings aside and be honest with yourself.

Virgo

Are your methods working out for you? It's time to take a look at your daily routine, your ability to focus, and the regimens you live by. It's time to become more productive, but productivity doesn't have to be as boring as you probably think it does.

Libra

Are you truly living your life to the fullest? If you're missing out on the joy of expressing yourself or unleashing your creativity, it's time to reconnect with your inner child. Your feelings are important and an outlet for unleashing them is vital.

Scorpio

Do you truly feel comfortable in your living space and with your family? Now's the time to identify problems that need to be solved at home. It could be time to clean or declutter the mess. It could also be time to finally resolve longstanding conflicts with loved ones.

Sagittarius

Are you speaking with conviction? If you're afraid of having your voice heard and your thoughts known, it's time to overcome that obstacle. Not everyone will agree with what you're saying but your self-worth is more important.

Capricorn

Does your sense of self come from within? If you're relying on external forces for your self-confidence, it might come crashing down on you. Now's the time to identify your inner talents and strengths that cannot be taken away from you.

Aquarius

Do you know who you really are? If you're hiding your identity from the rest of the world, now's the time to come clean. Living a lie is too much pressure. Liberate yourself from societal expectations and be yourself. You'll be surprised by how loved you truly are.

Pisces

Are you allowing yourself to heal? By repressing your emotions and ignoring your wounds, the sting remains. Allow yourself to unpack difficult memories, because it will jumpstart the process of healing. You deserve a form of therapy.