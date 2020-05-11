Being open-minded isn't easy, especially when you're head over heels in love, but this makes keeping things in perspective all the more important. Knowing this, and knowing Venus retrogrades on May 13, you might be expecting the absolute worst-case scenario is coming, but as your Venus retrograde love horoscope shows, this could be an opportunity for you to look at things from a different point of view.

Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships, and values and when it begins its retrograde journey through Gemini on May 13, Venus will slow down, no longer working at its full potential. Though the term "retrograde" might spook you, retrograde cycles are ideal for reflecting, revisiting, and reviewing planetary themes. And with Venus retrograde, you'll be asked to reflect on, revisit, and review your relationships, values, and your sense of security. Because it's passing through Gemini, Venus will still be Venus, but you can anticipate finding pleasure and value in mercurial things. In addition to feeling challenged, you could feel the need to reflect on the way you've been communicating with your personal and professional partners as well.

The planet of love's backward journey could also be incredibly enlightening when it comes to your hobbies, interests, and other outlets of pleasure. What do you do for fun? What brings you bliss and comfort? It doesn't matter whether you're the curious or adventurous type, you never know what you like until you try it. Embrace the opportunity to reevaluate these interests.

Here's how Venus retrograde in Gemini might affect your love life, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Reviewing Your Communication Style

Are you being mindful of the way you use your words, Aries? Everything from your conversations to the way you express your affections will be top of mind during this time. Venus retrograde is an excellent opportunity for you to brainstorm on creative projects and bond with your siblings and peers.

Taurus: You're Reflecting On Your Value System

You've always got your money on your mind and this will be especially true for you during this time, Taurus. How have your finances evolved? How have your relationships brought you comfort? With Venus retrograde, you'll have the opportunity to step back and reassess everything from your self worth to your definition of pleasure.

Gemini: You're Revamping Your Appearance

Don't judge a book by its cover, Gemini. That said, with the planet of love and charm retrograding in your sign, themes related to your unique aesthetic and physical appearance will be top of mind. Remember that you're beautiful inside and out, so there's no need to judge yourself so harshly. Instead, use this time to review, rework, and reflect on the way you're coming across in your relationships.

Cancer: You're Rekindling Your Divine Connections

This could be a magical retrograde journey for you, Cancer. Dreamy and incredibly compassionate, Venus retrograde in Gemini will shake up your 12th house of spirituality and transcendence. This is also the house of forgiveness and karma, which means you could also run into your past along the way. Keep your heart open.

Leo: You're Reflecting On Your Sense Of Belonging

Should you move past the friend zone, Leo? You've always been everyone's ride or die, but what about what you want? Venus retrograde will not only resurface past connections but it'll also play a role in your social circles. This is also a good time to tap into your inner rebel and experiment with your love life.

Virgo: You're Reimagining Your Contribution To The World

What do you want your legacy to be about, Virgo? Do your partner's goals coincide with yours? Venus will retrograde through your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and reputation in the world, which means you'll have the opportunity to reflect on everything from your public image to your sense of authority.

Libra: You're Reminiscing On Past Adventures

Living your best life, Libra? With your luscious planetary ruler retrograding through your expansive ninth house of foreigners and adventures, you might find yourself ready to try everything from writing sweet love notes to your long-distance pen pal to planning your next romantic getaway. Be open to what's coming to you.

Scorpio: You're Reflecting On The Meaning Of Intimacy

What does intimacy mean to you, Scorpio? Your past shapes your psyche and with Venus retrograding through your sultry eighth house of sex and intimate unions, you'll have the opportunity to review your past experiences and deeply reflect on your sexuality.

Sagittarius: You're Re-Evaluating Your Relationship Dynamics

You get what you give, Sagittarius. Venus retrograde will shake up your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, and it'll inspire you to review the dynamics between you and your partners. Is the feeling mutual? Are you both communicating openly and whole-heartedly?

Capricorn: You're Reflecting On Your Acts Of Service

You always put in the work and you expect the same from your partner, Capricorn. It's the little things that count sometimes, especially when you're someone who finds value in the details. Use this time to also assess your productivity in the workplace, and whether or not this is taking a toll on your relationship.

Aquarius: You're Revisiting Passion Projects And Love Affairs

You're in luck, Aquarius. Venus retrograde via your expressive fifth house of creativity, passion, love, and children, will be nothing short of fun, but there's a catch. Retrogrades bring back the past, which means you may or may not feel a pull to reply to that cryptic "Hey" the moment your iMessage alerts go off. When your past comes calling, it's totally up to you on how to (or if you'll) respond.

Pisces: You're Revamping Your Delicious Humble Abode

Home is where everyone's heart is these days, and this is especially true for you, Pisces. With Venus retrograde via your domestic fourth house of home, you'll likely be thinking of new ways to spice things up in your relationship, as long as it's pajama friendly.