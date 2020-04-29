May is on its way and although spring season is in full effect, Taurus season is not to be outdone. Thanks to the sun's close proximity to Uranus, there may be a few surprises in store this month. But for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, May 2020 will be the best month, and there's a ton of good news coming.

While the essence of Venus-ruled Taurus is known for being serene and stable, this season couldn't be more opposite considering everything happening in the world. However, the show must go on, and this May will be one to remember. Pluto stationing retrograde in April kicked off a domino effect, and four more heavenly bodies will also soon begin retrogrades in May (Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the asteroid Pallas Athena). More than half of the zodiac will experience these retrograde cycles firsthand, while the rest will feel an overall shift. Because retrograde cycles are about going inward and reflecting on your personal surroundings, you shouldn't be afraid to journey within yourself during this time.

Before the Scorpio full moon on May 7, the North Node — a heavenly compass guiding the collective — will shift into Gemini and the South Node — a symbol of what you need to let go of — will enter Sagittarius. This will change the collective's sense of direction for the better, so stay tuned.

Here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will find a silver lining to the chaos in May:

Taurus: You're Incredibly Blessed And You Know It

Cheers to another magical trip around the sun, Taurus. It's your birth month and while you've been given no choice but to celebrate things differently this year, somewhere deep inside, you know you wouldn't have it any other way. Venus, your planetary ruler, will retrograde in May, but rest easy knowing the planet is also living its best life in your pleasure-seeking second house of wealth, talent, and unique possessions.

No one likes it when their planetary ruler isn't working to their fullest potential, but it doesn't hurt to stop and reflect on both the material and spiritual wealth you've accumulated thus far. Everything from your money-making abilities to what makes you genuinely happy will likely come up for review, so open your mind and think about your long-term desires.

Virgo: You're Reimagining Your Personal Brand

You love everything about getting organized and making a contribution, Virgo. Fortunately, this will be top of mind for you this month, so make sure to put your best foot forward. Amidst looking towards the future and reflecting on your personal goals, however, Venus will retrograde through your ambitious 10th house of professionalism, sense of authority, and destiny in the world. Focusing on your hopes, wishes, and dreams is about to become a priority if it hasn't already.

Whether you're having conversations with like-minded groups of individuals who inspire you with their work ethic or simply reflecting on your professional value overall, don't sell yourself short right now. You know what you're capable of and it's time to show the entire world. With Pluto retrograding through your expressive fifth house of fame, love, and happiness, you're finally ready to be acknowledged and recognized for all of your hard work.

Capricorn: You're Reflecting On Your Personal Progress

Take a good look around you, Capricorn. Do you like what you see? You did this all on your own and you've come such a long way, too. Now that Saturn, your strict planetary ruler, has entered Aquarius via your second house of finances, values, and self-worth, you could find yourself suddenly preoccupied with details such as how much money you're making now versus the amount of work you've been putting in (and these feelings will make themselves especially known during Saturn's retrograde through Capricorn).

However, instead of punishing yourself and feeling stuck in the past, this is your opportunity to think ahead and work diligently towards your future. Even though you're the traditional type, the universe is challenging you to take a more unconventional route. While something tells me you're ready to venture into unknown territory, Venus retrograde in your sixth house of due diligence could make you think otherwise. Do yourself a favor and don't think so much. Listen to your heart. It's time for something new and exciting.