Aries season is for springing forward and Taurus season is for basking in the beauty taking shape all around you. So as the sun enters Taurus on April 19 at 10:45 a.m. ET, make sure to stop and smell the roses, especially if you're a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, because Taurus season 2020 will be the best for these three zodiac signs.

There are a number of interesting transits taking place throughout Taurus season. Four heavenly bodies and an asteroid — Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and Pallas Athena — will station retrograde (slowing down so each isn't working at its full potential), all while the sun's transiting through sensually-driven Taurus. Pluto will be the first to station retrograde on April 15, followed by Saturn on May 11, Venus on May 13, Jupiter on May 14, and Pallas on May 17.

However, on April 22, in between retrogrades, there will be a new moon in Taurus, swirling with abundance and prosperity. This supercharged lunation will provide a sweet dose of can-do spirit, and for those of you who've been working diligently towards your goals, some much-needed validation.

Shutterstock

If that wasn't enough to look forward to, here's what Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn can expect to come this season:

Taurus: You're Celebrating Your Solar Return And Feeling Grateful

Happy birthday, Taurus. There are so many things to be grateful for, so don't hesitate to stop and soak it all in. With Lady Venus — your planetary ruler — stationing retrograde in Gemini via your pleasure-seeking second house of income, finances, values, and unique possessions, the cosmos are asking you to do exactly that.

Reflect and reassess your spending habits, money-making abilities, and more importantly, your value system. What genuinely makes you happy? Pluto will also retrograde via your expansive ninth house of faith, education, and entrepreneurship — followed by Jupiter and Saturn retrograde — and this will likely bring you spiritual enlightenment and powerful perspective.

Virgo: You're Re-Establishing Yourself And Your Personal Brand

Work is usually top of mind for you, Virgo, but this will be especially true throughout Taurus season. You're looking towards the horizon and reflecting on your long-term goals and personal philosophy during this time. However, once Venus stations retrograde — via your ambitious 10th house of career, authority figures, public reputation, and destiny in the world — your focus will shift from hopeful to incredibly focused.

Venus retrograde will be all about reflecting and revisiting your latest career ventures, especially if you haven't been compensated properly. Conversations between you and an authority figure, with regard to your value and work ethic, could also take place during this time, so don't dim yourself down.

Pluto retrograde will shake up your fifth house of fame, which could have you revisiting themes of self-worth. Are you being acknowledged for all of your hard work, Virgo?

Capricorn: You're Reflecting On Your The Person You've Become

Who are you and what have you done with Capricorn? I'm kidding, but you have to admit, you've come a long way over the years. With your strict planetary ruler Saturn now transiting through your comfort-seeking second house of finances, values, and self-esteem, you could be hyper-focused on the amount of money you're making versus the quality of the work you're putting in, or vice versa. Use this time to think outside the box.

With Jupiter-Pluto retrograding through your sign in April — amidst Venus retrograde via your sixth house of daily rituals and Saturn retrograde via your second house of soul wealth — there's no doubt you'll have a lot on your mind. However, there's nothing you love more than being challenged, and this is an opportunity for you to break free and live your best life. Don't lose focus and more importantly, don't be afraid to be disruptive.